ST Headstart: Quiet firing and how to spot it

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Headstart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career, personal finance and lifestyle coverage every Tuesday noon. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

Instead of being formally fired from a job, some people find themselves being lowkey encouraged to quit. It can creep up on you if you’re given fewer opportunities, excluded from meetings and have your work repeatedly rejected.

In this week’s askST Jobs column, my colleague Vihanya Rakshika breaks down what to do if you’re facing “quiet firing”, which in some cases could mean your employer is breaking the law.

The ongoing Iran war may have wrecked your travel plans, like it did for business correspondent Sue-Ann Tan. She shares her tips on how to cushion the blow to your wallet when things go sideways, including locking in travel insurance as early as you can.

And, read on for other stories on the importance of community and how views on crypto as an investment are changing.