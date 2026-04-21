ST Headstart: Quiet firing and how to spot it

Are you being quietly fired?
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Instead of being formally fired from a job, some people find themselves being lowkey encouraged to quit. It can creep up on you if you’re given fewer opportunities, excluded from meetings and have your work repeatedly rejected.
In this week’s askST Jobs column, my colleague Vihanya Rakshika breaks down what to do if you’re facing “quiet firing”, which in some cases could mean your employer is breaking the law.
The ongoing Iran war may have wrecked your travel plans, like it did for business correspondent Sue-Ann Tan. She shares her tips on how to cushion the blow to your wallet when things go sideways, including locking in travel insurance as early as you can.
And, read on for other stories on the importance of community and how views on crypto as an investment are changing.
Guarding against travel disruptions in times of war
Wartime is certainly not the right time to travel, but if you must, there are ways around it, says the writer.
More S’poreans pile into crypto as confidence grows despite price swings
Younger investors driving a broad rise in ownership as confidence in long-term gains grows.
Meet the Gen Z sellers behind Telegram’s growing thrift scene
From ‘fairycore’ clothes to vintage bags, these sellers reveal how they built their businesses on the app.
1 in 5 S’pore workers overqualified for their jobs
Drum instructor found music a calling too loud to ignore
He wanted to study music when he was younger, but did not dare stray from more conventional choices.
Sing Song Social Club founder Aarika Lee on the magic of community
She unpacks the workings of the viral community choir and the importance of finding your tribe.