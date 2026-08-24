ST Full-time Report: Quah siblings to skip Asiad, put swimming on hold to pursue studies

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For the first time in years, the Singapore contingent for the Asian Games will not feature any of the Quah siblings. The trio – Ting Wen, Zheng Wen and Jing Wen – have decided to put their sporting careers on hold to pursue postgraduate studies.
However, Filipino tennis sensation Alexandra Eala will compete at the Asiad in Japan. Read how the rising star’s massive fan following has become one of the sport’s most remarkable stories.
Meanwhile, visitors at the Orchard Road shopping belt caught an early bout of Formula One fever as Mercedes reserve driver Fred Vesti treated the thousands of fans to a thundering show of raw V8 power.
For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport.
Quah siblings put swimming on hold, to skip Asian Games
Brandon Yap and Julian Lee break national records at S’pore short-course meet
Fencer Kiria Tikanah, kayaker Brandon Ooi are S’pore’s Asian Games flag bearers
Hiroshi Tai eyes more Major opportunities after graduation
From badminton to cycling, sport science to boost S’pore’s Asiad hopes
Thousands thrilled by Mercedes F1 car demos along Orchard Road
Fred Vesti performed a series of “doughnuts” as he spun the car in a continuous circular motion during the event.
9,000 local spots for BYD Marathon sold out more than 3 months in advance
Why the diaspora follows Alexandra Eala everywhere
As weeping Federer enters Hall of Fame, it’s time to reflect on what he gave us
New book honours George Suppiah, S’pore’s first FIFA World Cup referee
Let’s build a more inclusive S’pore, says PM Wong at Paralympic Day
Tchoukball chief Delane Lim: Positive outcome in ‘dead-end’ sport debate
He also talks about the push for National School Games inclusion and hosting the 2027 world c’ships.
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