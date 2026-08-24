ST Full-time Report: Quah siblings to skip Asiad, put swimming on hold to pursue studies

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For the first time in years, the Singapore contingent for the Asian Games will not feature any of the Quah siblings. The trio – Ting Wen, Zheng Wen and Jing Wen – have decided to put their sporting careers on hold to pursue postgraduate studies.

However, Filipino tennis sensation Alexandra Eala will compete at the Asiad in Japan. Read how the rising star’s massive fan following has become one of the sport’s most remarkable stories.

Meanwhile, visitors at the Orchard Road shopping belt caught an early bout of Formula One fever as Mercedes reserve driver Fred Vesti treated the thousands of fans to a thundering show of raw V8 power.

For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport.