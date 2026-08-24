ST Full-time Report: Quah siblings to skip Asiad, put swimming on hold to pursue studies

James Wong
Assistant Sports Editor
Updated
Published
Aug 24, 2026, 03:55 PM

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For the first time in years, the Singapore contingent for the Asian Games will not feature any of the Quah siblings. The trio – Ting Wen, Zheng Wen and Jing Wen – have decided to put their sporting careers on hold to pursue postgraduate studies.

However, Filipino tennis sensation Alexandra Eala will compete at the Asiad in Japan. Read how the rising star’s massive fan following has become one of the sport’s most remarkable stories.

Meanwhile, visitors at the Orchard Road shopping belt caught an early bout of Formula One fever as Mercedes reserve driver Fred Vesti treated the thousands of fans to a thundering show of raw V8 power. 

For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport. 

Quah siblings put swimming on hold, to skip Asian Games

This is the first time since 2006 that none of them will feature at the Asiad.

READ MORE HERE

Brandon Yap and Julian Lee break national records at S’pore short-course meet

Both S’pore swimmers are set to make their Asian Games debut in September.

READ MORE HERE

Fencer Kiria Tikanah, kayaker Brandon Ooi are S’pore’s Asian Games flag bearers

Kiria is gunning for her first medal in her third Asiad appearance.

READ MORE HERE

Hiroshi Tai eyes more Major opportunities after graduation

He will compete in qualifying schools before leaving for the Asian Games.

READ MORE HERE

From badminton to cycling, sport science to boost S’pore’s Asiad hopes

Thirty experts will be in Japan to support the national athletes.

READ MORE HERE

Thousands thrilled by Mercedes F1 car demos along Orchard Road

Fred Vesti performed a series of “doughnuts” as he spun the car in a continuous circular motion during the event.

READ MORE HERE

9,000 local spots for BYD Marathon sold out more than 3 months in advance

About 5,000 places for the adidas Half Marathon are still available.

READ MORE HERE

Why the diaspora follows Alexandra Eala everywhere

She has turned her competition venues into de facto home courts.

READ MORE HERE

As weeping Federer enters Hall of Fame, it’s time to reflect on what he gave us

His enduring elegance, on and off the court, is his legacy, writes Rohit Brijnath.  

READ MORE HERE

New book honours George Suppiah, S’pore’s first FIFA World Cup referee

He was a sportsman, teacher, coach and instructor, before he died in 2012.

READ MORE HERE

Let’s build a more inclusive S’pore, says PM Wong at Paralympic Day

He flagged off the Paralympic Walkathon, which drew over 3,000 people.

READ MORE HERE

Tchoukball chief Delane Lim: Positive outcome in ‘dead-end’ sport debate

He also talks about the push for National School Games inclusion and hosting the 2027 world c’ships.

READ MORE HERE

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