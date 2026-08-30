Hiroshi Tai eyes more Major opportunities, named in S’pore Golf Association’s professional squad

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Hiroshi Tai enjoyed an impressive amateur career, during which he made history as the first Singaporean to win the National Collegiate Athletic Association individual title in 2024.

SINGAPORE – Getting a taste of Major championship golf at the 2024 US Open and 2025 Masters has left Hiroshi Tai hungry for more.

The Singaporean has set his sights on earning a spot on a “big tour” in 2027 as he embarks on his professional career.

“I feel excited and ready to make the step up to the professional ranks. This was the right time as I have graduated from college and finished my education.

“I’ve learnt a lot from the teammates and alumni at Georgia Tech, I’ve learnt how they practise and prepare for tournaments,” said the 24-year-old, who was named in the 11-member professional squad for 2026 to 2027 when the Singapore Golf Association (SGA) announced the latest national teams on Aug 27.

Tai graduated from Georgia Institute of Technology in June and will compete in various qualifying schools before representing Singapore at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, which take place from Sept 19 to Oct 4.

His first assignment will be at Hulencourt, Belgium, from Sept 1 to 4, when he will compete in one of several tournaments making up the first stage of Europe’s DP World Tour Q-School, before heading to Nara from Sept 8 to 11 for an event in the Japan Golf Tour’s qualifying school.

Tai enjoyed an impressive amateur career, during which he made history as the first Singaporean to win the National Collegiate Athletic Association individual title in 2024.

That victory earned him spots at the US Open and the Masters, unprecedented feats for a local golfer, although he missed the cut at both Majors.

Now, he hopes to take the next step in his career.

He said: “Hopefully, I’ll make it on a big tour for next year. I would like to end up on the PGA Tour and playing in Major championships.”

The DP World Tour’s qualifying school will take place across three stages from August to November, with the final stage scheduled for Nov 6 to 11 at Infinitum Golf Resort in Spain.

The final stage will be played over six rounds, with the leading 15 players and ties earning playing opportunities on the DP World Tour alongside full status on the HotelPlanner Tour – Europe’s second-tier men’s professional tour – for the 2027 season.

For the Japan Golf Tour’s qualifying school, there are four stages before a final stage.

Players earn priority ranking based on their performance in the final stage, which determines how easily they can enter Japan Tour tournaments throughout the season.

Tai is not the only Singaporean golfer making the transition to the professional ranks.

Fellow SGA professional squad member Inez Ng is also looking to turn professional after completing her studies at the University of North Carolina.

Ng, 23, also enjoyed success during her collegiate career, including winning the individual title and overall team championship at the Cavalier Regional Preview women’s tournament in 2024.

She plans to compete at the LPGA Q-School and the Ladies European Tour (LET) qualifying school, with the aim of earning playing status on either tour.

Inspired by compatriot Shannon Tan, who won the 2025 LET Order of Merit, Ng said: “It’s awesome that we get to see more Singaporeans on a global level.

“Obviously Shannon is paving the way for a lot of us and we’re all trying to follow in her footsteps.

“The growth of golf in Singapore is definitely encouraging, as well as the fact that the national team have had more support, which you can see in the results we are starting to produce.”

Ng joins women’s golfers Shannon Tan, Amanda Tan and Aloysa Atienza in the professional squad, which also include Asian Development Tour winners James Leow and Nicklaus Chiam, as well as Gregory Foo, Ryan Ang, Wong Qi Wen and Joshua Yap.

Aside from the professional squad, the national, junior national (18 years and under), junior development (16 and under) and holding (male squad members doing their national service or studying in overseas colleges) squads were also announced.

Justin Kuk, who claimed victory at the Vietnam Amateur Open in July, was delighted to be named in the national squad again.

The 25-year-old said: “It’s always an honour and goal of mine to be included in the national squad each year.

“I do not take that for granted. We have a good mix of squad members with the younger kids and older ones like us coming together, sharing learning experiences and being one team.”

Also in the national squad are Troy Storm, Brayden Lee, Sean Lee, Ng Wei Jun and Daryl Low, while the women’s players are Chen Xingtong, Anne Fernandez, Valencia Chang, Aamiya Koul and Amelie Ng.

National coach Murray Smit said the lists featured an exciting mix of established performers and emerging talent.

He said: “Our focus now is to continue providing them with the support, preparation and international exposure they need to take the next step in their development.

“We are confident this group can represent Singapore with pride and compete strongly on the regional and international stage.”