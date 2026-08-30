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As weeping Roger Federer enters Hall of Fame, it’s time to reflect on what he gave us

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Roger Federer weeps during his speech in Newport, Rhode Island, when he was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame on Aug 29.

Roger Federer weeps during his speech in Newport, Rhode Island, when he was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame on Aug 29.

PHOTO: AFP

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Rohit Brijnath

Everything beautiful must end, a novel, cherry blossoms, a visit to a museum, sunset at the Serengeti. The temporariness of things makes us understand how precious they are. When they are gone, we mourn and yet are grateful for having witnessed them. It is how so many people feel about Roger Federer after his retirement.

On Aug 29 the Swiss was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame, this boy from Basel, a city of museums, now himself a museum piece. Artist turned into artefact. And even though sport is hardly a beauty contest, perhaps in the hall of fame gallery he deserves his own section devoted to elegance. It was the first thing we noticed over 20 years ago when a pony-tailed Swiss wearing an old-fashioned sensibility strolled into Wimbledon.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.