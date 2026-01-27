ST Headstart: Paying for priceless experiences

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Headstart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career, personal finance and lifestyle coverage every Tuesday noon. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

Seeing the Northern lights has always been a dream of mine, but the hefty cost of going to Norway or Finland has been an obstacle to achieving that dream. But it is not totally impossible and it can be done without spending a fortune. My colleague Annabelle Liang shares how she managed her budget while enjoying that priceless experience.

On the work front, resigning from a job is difficult enough when you have to hand your boss your resignation letter and say goodbye to your colleagues. Whether you’re planning for it now, or some time in the future, this week’s askST jobs tackles how to prepare for your exit interview, including how honest you should be when giving feedback.

Check out our other stories on budget holidays and issues young people grapple with, including tips on how to spot bait-style property listings.

Stay hydrated!