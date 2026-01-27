ST Headstart: Paying for priceless experiences

Sue-Ann Tan
Business Correspondent
Updated
Published
Jan 27, 2026

Seeing the Northern Lights on a budget

Seeing the Northern lights has always been a dream of mine, but the hefty cost of going to Norway or Finland has been an obstacle to achieving that dream. But it is not totally impossible and it can be done without spending a fortune. My colleague Annabelle Liang shares how she managed her budget while enjoying that priceless experience.

On the work front, resigning from a job is difficult enough when you have to hand your boss your resignation letter and say goodbye to your colleagues. Whether youre planning for it now, or some time in the future, this weeks askST jobs tackles how to prepare for your exit interview, including how honest you should be when giving feedback.

Check out our other stories on budget holidays and issues young people grapple with, including tips on how to spot bait-style property listings. 

Stay hydrated!

 

 

 

Over 8,000 internships, attachments to boost talent pool for S’pore’s data centre sector

The internship placements will be across ITE, Singapore Polytechnic, NTU and NUS.

S’porean chef, 30, heads Michelin-starred restaurant in New York

“I had to fake it till I made it”, says the 30-year-old executive chef.

More young adults, teens in S’pore being diagnosed with cancer

Between 2019 and 2023, there were 4,995 cancer diagnoses for those under 40.

Why some S’poreans are embracing spontaneous, ultra-short breaks

Some Singaporeans are spending just a day abroad in places such as Bangkok.

Bait-style listings being used by some property agents to lure buyers

Bait listing for properties is becoming more common. Here’s how to spot them.

Dating apps are broken and users are paying the price

It is time that dating apps accepted they are responsible for the safety of their users, this writer says. 

