ST Headstart: More work but same pay? Here’s what to do

Timothy Goh
Updated
Published
Mar 10, 2026, 12:34 PM

Workload inflation, salary stagflation

You may notice at some point that your job scope has quietly expanded. Sometimes, the responsibilities pile up, but the numbers on the pay slip stay exactly the same. This week’s askST Jobs looks at what you can do when that happens.

But if you are still feeling stuck or unsure about your next step, a fresh perspective may help. My colleague Sheila Chiang shares what she learnt from a career coaching session, and how such conversations can offer clarity and a space for reflection.  

And, read on to find out what young people in their prime are doing to normalise talking about death, and how to redesign your soundscape so you can think and sleep better.

Be safe, be cool. 

Career coaching and how it may benefit you

Coaching is a way of guiding the coachees to use their own resources to work out a way forward. 

READ MORE HERE

Why young Singaporeans are talking about death

Some are tackling the topic of death through writing and art.

READ MORE HERE

What the constant sound of modern life is doing to our minds

It may be shaping how you think without you even noticing, says the writer. 

READ MORE HERE

Students build tools to give confidence back to seniors

The tools are designed to address everyday struggles among seniors like opening jars.

READ MORE HERE

Being retrenched from an MNC made her realise what she truly wanted

She said the whole experience was painful, but pivotal.

READ MORE HERE

7 must-dos on Asia’s first Disney cruise, the Disney Adventure

Hug your favourite Disney characters and try all the quick-service food kiosks.

READ MORE HERE 

