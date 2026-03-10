ST Headstart: More work but same pay? Here’s what to do

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Headstart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career, personal finance and lifestyle coverage every Tuesday noon. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

You may notice at some point that your job scope has quietly expanded. Sometimes, the responsibilities pile up, but the numbers on the pay slip stay exactly the same. This week’s askST Jobs looks at what you can do when that happens.

But if you are still feeling stuck or unsure about your next step, a fresh perspective may help. My colleague Sheila Chiang shares what she learnt from a career coaching session, and how such conversations can offer clarity and a space for reflection.

And, read on to find out what young people in their prime are doing to normalise talking about death, and how to redesign your soundscape so you can think and sleep better.

Be safe, be cool.