Malaysia Edition: Why popular milk brands are missing from Malaysia’s supermarkets | Anwar unlikely to call for snap polls

Shannon Teoh
Malaysia Bureau Chief
Updated
Published
Apr 09, 2026, 02:01 PM

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The ceasefire in Iran could not have come any sooner for Malaysia. Fuel prices have skyrocketed as supply chains were rocked by the throttling of traffic passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Now, even popular brands of milk have disappeared from supermarket shelves. But not because cows have run dry. Instead, packaging materials have become scarce. 

This has led some Malaysians to quietly stockpile staples, despite assurances from the government that inventories for essential food items are still healthy.

Our correspondent Muzliza Mustafa found an elderly woman lingering in the canned food aisle of a supermarket. The woman’s hand was hovering over Ayam Brand sardines, a pantry staple in many Malaysian homes. 

“She asked if the spicy one is nice, as the regular version was nowhere to be found on the shelf,” she said, adding that most trolleys of other shoppers were filled with rice, milk and biscuits. 

It’s no surprise then that Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim was among the first world leaders to welcome Iran’s 10-point peace plan, stressing that it must lead to lasting peace not just for Iran, but the entire region.

He can ill afford prolonged or even deeper trade instability as three Malaysian states are due to elect new governments within a year. 

A general election is also due by early 2028. Having fulfilled a promise to lower petrol prices last year, Datuk Seri Anwar will be loath to reverse course on a signature election vow. But he is unlikely to call for snap polls, as his government is embroiled in a “corporate mafia” saga involving abuse of power allegations. 

While popular brands of milk seem scarce, what hasn’t been in short supply is coverage from our Malaysian bureau. Check out our selection of stories this week, and if you have feedback for the bureau, do let us know.

Snap polls for Malaysia in 2026 unlikely as Anwar bets on riding out scandal

The ‘‘corporate mafia’’ scandal involves members of his inner circle and top government officials.

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Malaysians stockpile staples amid energy crisis fuelled by Iran war

They are trading practical survival tips, such as vacuum-sealing stockpiles of rice.

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Why Farm Fresh milk is hard to find on Malaysian shelves

From milk to shampoo, a plastic squeeze has sent ripples across the country.

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They use their 4x4 trucks to help flood victims. Rising diesel costs may end this

Rich or not, diesel vehicle owners say the subsidy gap punishes the wrong drivers.

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Is it worth switching to an EV in Malaysia right now – and how?

Home charging for EVs cuts running costs by about half, compared with subsidised RON95.

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Why Malaysians are again up in arms over drink-driving

Drink-drive deaths are rare – outrage is anything but.

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Anwar welcomes Iran 10-point plan, but warns against ‘double-dealing’

Putrajaya stressed that diplomacy is the only viable path to resolving conflicts.

READ MORE HERE

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