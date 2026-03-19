Malaysia Edition: Rescuing food from festive Ramadan bazaars to feed the needy | Ex-youth chief Khairy set for UMNO return

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The holy fasting month is nearly over for Muslims, and some have taken advantage of the extra school holiday on Wednesday to travel back to their hometowns.

But our correspondents were not part of the exodus, as they were still bringing readers the latest on new Ramadan trends.

Johor reporter Harith Mustafa worked with his counterpart in Indonesia on a story about how the conflict in the Middle East has affected the supply of popular Ramadan foods such as energy-packed dates.

Muzliza Mustafa (no relation to Harith, although the bureau is like a family!) reported on young Malaysians who are rescuing surplus food from festive bazaars to feed the less fortunate. They are embracing some key themes of Ramadan such as sacrifice and empathy.

Looking ahead to the long Hari Raya weekend, some Malaysians are eschewing the “balik kampung” tradition of spending hours stuck in a commute.

Instead, some are planning staycations in Kuala Lumpur or the resort island of Langkawi. Others are going as far as Seoul in South Korea, while making sure they enjoy the customary rendang while there.

We hope you enjoy our selection of stories this week. If you have feedback for the bureau, do let us know.