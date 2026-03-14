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MySaveFood volunteers (left) putting the food collected into a cart at the Wangsa Maju Ramadan Bazaar on March 11.

– As the evening call for prayer echoed through the city and most Muslims headed home to break their fast, Mr Mohd Afiq Zikry Zulkeflee and his friends were only just getting started.

They spread out across the Wangsa Maju Ramadan bazaar in Kuala Lumpur, moving through the rows of food stalls with their carts to collect what the day’s trade had left behind.

With the commercial day ended, their high-speed logistical race had begun, to ensure that unsold food found a plate rather than a landfill.

As Mr Afiq passed by one stall, a vendor handed over two packets of chicken briyani. The meals went straight into the cart, destined to become supper for some hungry students later that night.

Mr Afiq, a 22-year-old Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) Business School student, is a volunteer at MYSaveFood, a nationwide initiative in Malaysia that targets one of Ramadan’s quiet ironies: The one month dedicated to sacrifice and moderation often sees a spike in food waste.

In 2025, MYSaveFood diverted a record 69 tonnes of food that was destined for landfills to the needy – this was nearly double the 2023 figure of 34.8 tonnes.

“Surplus food helps students reduce daily expenses, especially those on tight budgets,” Mr Afiq told The Straits Times.

“With the cost of living, it can be difficult for some to spend more on food.”

Food that was collected from the Wangsa Maju Ramadan bazaar in Kuala Lumpur on March 11. ST PHOTO: MUZLIZA MUSTAFA

Youth-led non-governmental organisation Pertubuhan Pemuda Gema Malaysia (GEMA), which coordinates MYSaveFood, said the amount of food collected is on track to grow further still in 2026. It had collected 63 tonnes as at March 12.

But federal waste management agency SWCorp said in a statement on March 4 that food waste during Ramadan has fallen year on year, which it attributed to the impact of awareness campaigns.

SWCorp chief executive Khalid Mohamed said studies showed a significant drop in the amount of still-edible food being thrown away in 2026, compared with 2025.

Even then, SWCorp said food waste during Ramadan still runs higher than in ordinary months – over 5 per cent more – reflecting the sheer scale of food preparation and consumption during the fasting period.

From stalls to students

The initiative traces its roots to 2016, when MARDI, a government agricultural research agency, and GEMA were planning a programme to rescue surplus food from Ramadan bazaars. They were later introduced to a Samaritan who had been running similar efforts independently, and the three parties joined forces to launch the initiative.

Other organisations, including Food Aid Foundation, Kechara Soup Kitchen and retailer Tesco, also came on board in the early stages to support the effort.

The early operations were modest, starting at the Kampung Baru Ramadan bazaar in Kuala Lumpur with around 10 volunteers from MARDI and GEMA. Over the years, the number of participating bazaars multiplied as the programme expanded across the country.

In the early days, organisers also faced hesitation from some vendors, who feared the collected food might be repacked and resold at lower prices.

The effort is now powered by thousands of volunteers – from students to residents – who transform potential waste into a vital social safety net for those in need. There are more than 4,000 volunteers for 2026 alone.

In 2026, the initiative covers 250 Ramadan bazaars nationwide. GEMA began recruiting volunteers as early as Feb 19 through announcements on its social media accounts and outreach to student clubs at universities across Malaysia.

The local authorities have also become partners in the effort.

In Ampang, a suburb east of Kuala Lumpur, the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (MPAJ) has expanded its participation in MYSaveFood to allow GEMA volunteers to collect food from five bazaars, up from three previously.

For the local council, the motivation is environmental as much as it is social. MPAJ deputy president Hasrolnizam Shaari said the programme aligns with its “low carbon city” goals.

“Producing food consumes significant amounts of energy at many stages. When we save food from being thrown away, it indirectly reduces that footprint,” he told ST.

Vendors received no financial incentive or payment for their contributions. Instead, the programme offers them a way to manage unsold stock responsibly.

Mr Hasrolnizam said the surplus collected represents less than 5 per cent of vendors’ daily sales, which typically range from RM500 (S$160) to RM800 during Ramadan. “These are not unsellable items, but remaining portions that can still benefit others,” he said.

Faith over finance

Much of the food collected is redistributed within the communities surrounding the bazaars.

Surplus food from Wangsa Maju is mainly given to UniKL students staying in nearby hostels, which house about 350 students, Mr Afiq said.

In 2025, the reach expanded to residents of a low-cost housing complex nearby, where nearly 700 residents benefited from the initiative in a single week.

Food from the Putrajaya Ramadan bazaar – considered among the biggest in the country – goes to students from the nearby Universiti Tenaga Nasional.

In Ampang, surplus is distributed to mosques and welfare homes within the area.

Back at the Wangsa Maju bazaar, the food collected was quickly weighed, checked and, where necessary, repacked before being distributed . Volunteers moved fast to ensure the meals remained safe for consumption.

A MySaveFood volunteer pulling a cart as the group walk from one end to the other at the Wangsa Maju Ramadan bazaar collecting unsold food and drinks to be redistributed later, in Kuala Lumpur, on March 11. PHOTO: PEMUDA GEMA

Mr Afiq said that on March 9, his team gathered more than 350kg of food and drinks, mostly beverages, snacks, and fried items.

The following night, the team hauled some 233kg, including heavier meals such as fried rice, murtabak (stuffed savoury pancakes), and chicken briyani.

Among those who benefited from this initiative was Mr Afiq’s fellow UniKL student, Ms Farah Yusrina Muhamad Yaacob.

Ms Farah, a 22-year-old from Perak, said the collected food eased her daily costs, adding that many students from modest backgrounds often have to tighten their belts while studying away from home. She spends RM200 monthly on food and often cooks her own meals to save money.

​“This is very helpful. We can cut the cost of meals for sahur,” she said. Sahur refers to the pre-dawn meal eaten before fasting begins.

For many vendors, the reason for participating is often rooted in faith and empathy, rather than commerce. Mr Mohd Asri Paki Maidin, 36, who runs a drinks stall, viewed the act as charity – or sedekah in Malay.

Mr Mohd Asri Paki Maidin (left) and his partner in front of their stall at the Wangsa Maju Ramadan bazaar in Kuala Lumpur on March 11. PHOTO: MUHD ADAM HAFIZI MUHD ROZAIDEE/PEMUDA GEMA

“Even if they offered me one ringgit per kilo, I would not take it,” he said. “They are actually helping me. I receive blessings, and God will provide other means for me to make a living.”