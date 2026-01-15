Malaysia Edition: Driver in viral RON95 petrol incident fined over tampered plate | UMNO assembly tests govt coalition unity

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.

After years of playing cat and mouse at fuel stations in Johor, Malaysian authorities have finally drawn a line in the sand.

A Malaysian driver of a Singapore-registered car has been charged in court with altering his licence plate in order to pump subsidised RON95 petrol. He pleaded guilty and paid a RM9,000 (S$2,850) fine.

It remains to be seen if this will deter other offenders, as online debate over Malaysian taxpayers subsidising fuel for foreigners continues to rage across Malaysia-Singapore forums.

Our correspondent Harith Mustafa found that the offender appeared ashamed of his actions, paying his fine quickly before exiting the courthouse into a waiting car. “He wore a blue face mask and a black cap and steered clear of media after photographers finally identified him,” he said.

This weekend, UMNO goes into its annual general assembly amid questions over whether it should remain in Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s multi-coalition government. Party president Zahid Hamidi has indicated that UMNO will stay in the coalition, at least until the next national polls due by early 2028.

But the rift between those backing the deputy premier and a camp still loyal to jailed former premier Najib Razak – who wants to exit the administration – could not be starker.

The timing is politically charged. Datuk Seri Zahid’s corruption charges were withdrawn by the government, with the Attorney General insisting that no further action can or will be taken. Meanwhile, Najib was handed another 15 years behind bars in December 2025.

Here’s a selection of latest developments from Malaysia. If you have suggestions for what you’d like to see from our Malaysian coverage, let us know here.