Malaysia Edition: Do Proton, Perodua still need government protection?

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Like many other countries, Malaysia has committed to climate goals, with net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 being the overarching objective.

Experts say to get there – which means a 70 per cent renewable energy share and nearly halving carbon intensity by 2030 – every single bit helps. Hence, all this messaging about reusable straws and car-pooling, while we build a never-ending pipeline of resource-hungry data centres.

Despite concerns about pollution, 18 waste-to-energy plants costing over RM1 billion (S$317 million) each are being planned by 2040, even if they only generate a combined 600 megawatts of power, or just 2.5 per cent of West Malaysia’s total power supply.

Then there is public transport, which exists across practically all urban centres in the country although only the Klang Valley has a comprehensive rail system. But few Malaysians ride public buses which often ply congested roads and eventually take more time than just driving your car.

Buses are such an afterthought that many are practically empty and there are even residents in major cities like Johor Bahru who are not even aware they exist.

Our Johor reporter Harith Mustaffa tells us that “taking the bus in Johor Bahru is quite a learning curve, even for Malaysians”.

For one, there are the main bus terminals in JB Sentral and Larkin, but on the streets, many bus stops are badly maintained and covered in shrubs while some are entirely unmarked – meaning you would somehow have to know that the bus can pick or drop you off there.

So, it’s back to cars then and hopes that we can make private transport a little greener. But just when it looked like Malaysians would be spoilt for choice when choosing an electric vehicle (EV), the government is imposing a minimum landed cost of RM200,000 on imported models beginning July 1. That will effectively set retail prices above RM300,000 after accounting for taxes and profit margins.

Our correspondent Hadi Azmi found that many Malaysians felt a sense of deja vu with the government doubling down on protectionism for local manufacturers Proton and Perodua – import duties on foreign cars can reach up to 300 per cent.

“After 40 years, why do these companies still need a crutch?” is a question often raised, he said.

“As one motorist complained to me – back when Mahathir was shoving Proton down our throats, at least he and his ministers were riding around in them too,” Hadi added. “Now the ministers are all in Alphards and Vellfires, but we’re still expected to be happy with Protons?”

While the Proton e.MAS models – built on Chinese giant Geely’s platforms – have received positive reviews and are selling well, many still see Protons as starter cars rather than something aspirational, remembering the days of questionable build quality and frustrating after-sales service from Malaysia’s first carmaker.

My first car was a Proton Satria, and I have fond memories of it but would prefer not to go back to that experience even though things have improved since then at Proton.

Here’s a little thought experiment. How much more expensive would a Chinese or American EV of similar specs have to cost before you willingly buy a Proton or Perodua instead? Let us know what the “badge value” is to you.