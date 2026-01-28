ST Full-time Report: Lions coach Gavin Lee on his hopes for 2026 | Young MGS student making waves in wingfoiling

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.

In the first instalment of our new series, In The Hot Seat, Deepanraj Ganesan sits down with Singapore national coach Gavin Lee. The Lions handler speaks about life, becoming a father, and his vision for the future of the national team.

Meanwhile, Xingnan Primary School’s teacher-coach Denise Yap outlines the journey of growth in her bid to develop the competitive skills of the students in the badminton CCA, ahead of the National School Games.

Finally, golf fans will get the chance to catch some of the region’s top players in action at the Singapore Open in April.

