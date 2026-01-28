ST Full-time Report: Lions coach Gavin Lee on his hopes for 2026 | Young MGS student making waves in wingfoiling

In the first instalment of our new series, In The Hot Seat, Deepanraj Ganesan sits down with Singapore national coach Gavin Lee. The Lions handler speaks about life, becoming a father, and his vision for the future of the national team.

Meanwhile, Xingnan Primary School’s teacher-coach Denise Yap outlines the journey of growth in her bid to develop the competitive skills of the students in the badminton CCA, ahead of the National School Games.

Finally, golf fans will get the chance to catch some of the region’s top players in action at the Singapore Open in April.

For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport. 

Lions coach Gavin Lee on tougher playing conditions and higher expectations

He talks about his plans to prepare the Lions for the challenges at the Asian Cup.

READ MORE HERE

Back on the pitch, Zulqarnaen Suzliman eyes return to peak

The fullback wants to be part of the Lions fold again after recovering from injuries.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore Golf Open returns in April

One of the Asian Tour’s marquee events, the International series provides a pathway to LIV Golf.

READ MORE HERE

From flips to jibes, diver Victoria Chew aims to make a splash in wingfoiling

She is one of three Singaporean athletes heading to the World Cup in Hong Kong.

READ MORE HERE

Badminton teacher-coach’s hands-on approach a smash hit at Xingnan Primary School

Its students will be among 69,000 athletes competing in the National School Games.

READ MORE HERE

Luke Littler is Tiger Woods of darts: Singapore legend Paul Lim

The 72-year-old plans to relocate from Japan to Singapore to promote darts locally.

READ MORE HERE

Tragedy back home spurs NZ Black Ferns to defend women’s sevens rugby title

They dedicate their win in the Singapore SVNS final to victims of a landslide back home.

READ MORE HERE

Tired Djokovic fights, but time and Alcaraz are too much for him

Age catches up with the Serb in his Australian Open final loss, writes Rohit Brijnath.

READ MORE HERE

