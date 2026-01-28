ST Full-time Report: Lions coach Gavin Lee on his hopes for 2026 | Young MGS student making waves in wingfoiling

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.
In the first instalment of our new series, In The Hot Seat, Deepanraj Ganesan sits down with Singapore national coach Gavin Lee. The Lions handler speaks about life, becoming a father, and his vision for the future of the national team.
Meanwhile, Xingnan Primary School’s teacher-coach Denise Yap outlines the journey of growth in her bid to develop the competitive skills of the students in the badminton CCA, ahead of the National School Games.
Finally, golf fans will get the chance to catch some of the region’s top players in action at the Singapore Open in April.
Lions coach Gavin Lee on tougher playing conditions and higher expectations
Back on the pitch, Zulqarnaen Suzliman eyes return to peak
The fullback wants to be part of the Lions fold again after recovering from injuries.
Singapore Golf Open returns in April
One of the Asian Tour’s marquee events, the International series provides a pathway to LIV Golf.
From flips to jibes, diver Victoria Chew aims to make a splash in wingfoiling
Badminton teacher-coach’s hands-on approach a smash hit at Xingnan Primary School
Luke Littler is Tiger Woods of darts: Singapore legend Paul Lim
Tragedy back home spurs NZ Black Ferns to defend women’s sevens rugby title
They dedicate their win in the Singapore SVNS final to victims of a landslide back home.
Tired Djokovic fights, but time and Alcaraz are too much for him
Age catches up with the Serb in his Australian Open final loss, writes Rohit Brijnath.
