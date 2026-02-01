Tragedy back home spurs New Zealand’s Black Ferns to Sevens title defence in Singapore

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

New Zealand’s Jazmin Felix-Hotham in action against Australia in the HSBC SVNS women’s final in Singapore on Feb 1, 2026.

SINGAPORE – There may have been party vibes and a carnival atmosphere at the National Stadium during the Jan 31-Feb 1 HSBC SVNS Singapore, as thousands turned up in fancy dress and painted faces and belted out anthems like Sweet Caroline and We Will Rock You.

For the New Zealand women’s team, however, the weekend carried a very different weight, with tragedy back home fuelling a performance that laid down a marker.

In the Feb 1 final, the Black Ferns beat rivals Australia 36-7 for their third consecutive title here, saying post-match that they were playing for victims of a natural disaster which occurred near their training base.

On Jan 22, heavy rainfall led to flooding and a landslide at a campsite in Mount Maunganui on New Zealand’s North Island, where several people died.

Players from both the Kiwi men and women’s sides wore black armbands over the weekend to honour the victims.

New Zealand’s Katelyn Vahaakolo (right) scoring against Australia in the HSBC SVNS women’s final on Feb 1, 2026. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

New Zealand women’s captain Risi Pouri-Lane, 25, told The Straits Times after the victory: “I think it (the tragedy) is definitely on the back of our minds.

“We were training the day that it happened and we heard the fire trucks come past our field where we’re training.

“We knew something was going on and so, for that to happen while we were training in our home, it does hurt. Our training base is just down the road, maybe a two-minute drive away from the mountain.

“We feel for our community. When things happen at home, it affects all of us and so we’re just sending our love back home. We are playing for them. We don’t just play for ourselves. ”

Defending champions New Zealand and Australia were contesting a HSBC SVNS Series Women’s Cup final for the third time in as many stops this season, with one victory each going into the final at The Kallang, formerly known as the Singapore Sports Hub.

But the Black Ferns have been too dominant in Singapore. They won all three games – against Britain, Canada and France – to top Pool B on Jan 31 and finish with a goal difference of +119 before a 44-7 win over the US in the semi-finals.

Pouri-Lane said that losing to Australia in the 2025 South Africa Sevens final in December also motivated them.

She said: “ I think the biggest thing is how we’ve played. Obviously, it’s awesome to win the tournament and that’s what we come here to do. We came here to win, but to play the way that we did is probably the most rewarding thing.”

After three stops on the series, New Zealand lead the women’s standings with 58 points, two more than Australia and 18 ahead of the third-placed Americans.

Meanwhile, there was a repeat of the 2024 Paris Olympics men’s rugby sevens final at The Kallang on Feb 1 – but this time, there was no joy for France as Fiji made a stirring comeback to win 21-12.

France looked to have made the perfect start when they led 12-0 with tries from Jordan Sepho and Paulin Riva.

But Fiji fought back as they scored 21 points without reply after half-time with Viwa Naduvalo, Kavekini Tanivanuakula and Pilipo Bukayaro getting on the score sheet.

The win sends them to the top of the standings after three stops with 52 points, with New Zealand (48) second and South Africa (46) third.

Player of the Match Naduvalo said after the match that the Olympic final had been on the players’ minds.

The 29-year-old, who was part of the Fijian Olympic side who settled for silver then, said: “When we lost in the final against the French team, we were disappointed... to have missed out on the gold medal.

“But we keep that in our mind and we work really hard in the next tournaments, all the tournaments leading to the next Olympics, so that we have the momentum to fight for that gold medal again next time.”

While the audiences have been treated to world-class rugby and entertainment throughout the weekend, some fans hope for wallet-friendlier ticket prices in the future.

Early-bird ticket prices for 2026 started from $29 for youths (aged 4-17), $59 for adults with family packages (two adults + one child) available from $139.20.

Prices for general sales started at $49 for youths, $79 for adults and $179.10 for family packages (two adults + one child). The prices were for two days, Jan 31 and Feb 1.

The 2025 edition saw tickets start at $15.50 for children (aged 5-16) and $84 for adults.

Organisers had said that the ticketing system was “developed in close consultation with World Rugby, with the aim of encouraging families and younger fans to experience the tournament together”.

Fans at the HSBC SVNS Singapore on Feb 1, 2026. Organisers said 40,000 fans turned up for the two-day tournament. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

Paul McDonald, 49, who works in the finance industry in Singapore, caught the two-day action with his two sons, aged 12 and 13.

He said the atmosphere had been great despite the abundance of empty seats.

The New Zealander said: “ The stadium is about one-third full and perhaps that is down to pricing. If it is cheaper, probably there are more that would come. But my sons and I have still enjoyed it. There is always a party atmosphere and world-class teams to watch.

“I was surprised about the price increase, so I do hope that they look at lowering it if there are future editions here.”

In a media statement, organisers said that the tournament , which is also known as the Family SVNS, was attended by 40,000 fans over two days, the same as in 2025.

The 2027 edition will be on Jan 30 and 31.