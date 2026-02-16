ST Full-time Report: How your World Cup subscription fee could change this year | Tampines may get AFC Champions League 2 reprieve

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.
Mediacorp’s sole acquisition of the 2026 World Cup broadcast rights in Singapore has caught some analysts here by surprise, with some expecting a hike in subscription fees for the expanded tournament.
Meanwhile, Singapore Premier League club BG Tampines Rovers could receive a lifeline in the AFC Champions League Two after losing 4-0 to Cong An Ha Noi in the first leg of their round-of-16 tie, as the eligibility of two of the Vietnamese club’s players has been called into question.
Finally, as part of the Badminton World Federation’s World Tour revamp, the Singapore Open will become a Super 500 event again, after being upgraded to a Super 750 tournament from 2023 to 2026.
Is Mediacorp’s 2026 World Cup deal a ‘national service’ or commercial strategy?
BG Tampines Rovers could benefit from possible Cong An Ha Noi gaffe in AFC Champions League 2
The Lion City Sailors had also gained from a similar administrative error by their opponents last season.
S’pore alpine skier Faiz Basha exits early in giant slalom in Olympic debut
The 23-year-old, who recorded a Did Not Finish on Feb 14, will take part in the slalom on Feb 16.
It’s the Winter Games: Welcome to bravery and lunacy
Fear of failure confronts athletes everywhere, but fear of bodily harm stalks winter athletes more readily, writes Rohit Brijnath.
Young Lions and Lionesses will not be at 2026 Asian Games, says FAS
The decision comes after the ‘implementation of a qualification criteria by Games organisers’.
I owe all my success to him: Sprinter Shanti Pereira on her coach Luis Cunha
The Portuguese has helped her achieve success and historic golds at SEA and Asian Games.
S’pore golfer Nicklaus Chiam ‘really, really happy’ with first pro win after dramatic play-off
Teen crowned Singapore’s new chess queen
S’pore men’s doubles pair Izaac Quek and Koen Pang rise to career-high world No. 4
The duo have won back-to-back SEA Games men’s doubles titles and a silver at the Asian c’ships.
S’pore Badminton Open back to Super 500 status from 2027 after BWF revamp
Other changes to the BWF World Tour include the expansion of the top-tier Super 1000 events.
New two-point super shot set to shake up 2026 Deloitte Netball Super League
The rule allows players to score two points from a designated zone in the final five minutes of each quarter.
Local martial arts gym Juggernaut Fight Club to close after 15 years
The gym’s landlord is not renewing its lease as the area is slated for redevelopment by the authorities.
S’pore Sports School award winners thrive beyond their comfort zones
Water polo player Chow Yong Jun and table tennis player Loy Ming Ying were among those who received top honours.
