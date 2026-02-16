ST Full-time Report: How your World Cup subscription fee could change this year | Tampines may get AFC Champions League 2 reprieve

Mediacorp’s sole acquisition of the 2026 World Cup broadcast rights in Singapore has caught some analysts here by surprise, with some expecting a hike in subscription fees for the expanded tournament.

Meanwhile, Singapore Premier League club BG Tampines Rovers could receive a lifeline in the AFC Champions League Two after losing 4-0 to Cong An Ha Noi in the first leg of their round-of-16 tie, as the eligibility of two of the Vietnamese clubs players has been called into question.

Finally, as part of the Badminton World Federation’s World Tour revamp, the Singapore Open will become a Super 500 event again, after being upgraded to a Super 750 tournament from 2023 to 2026.

Is Mediacorp’s 2026 World Cup deal a ‘national service’ or commercial strategy?

It will offer 28 free-to-air matches, three times more than the last edition.

READ MORE HERE

BG Tampines Rovers could benefit from possible Cong An Ha Noi gaffe in AFC Champions League 2

The Lion City Sailors had also gained from a similar administrative error by their opponents last season.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore alpine skier Faiz Basha exits early in giant slalom in Olympic debut

The 23-year-old, who recorded a Did Not Finish on Feb 14, will take part in the slalom on Feb 16.

READ MORE HERE

It’s the Winter Games: Welcome to bravery and lunacy

Fear of failure confronts athletes everywhere, but fear of bodily harm stalks winter athletes more readily, writes Rohit Brijnath.

READ MORE HERE

Young Lions and Lionesses will not be at 2026 Asian Games, says FAS

The decision comes after the ‘implementation of a qualification criteria by Games organisers’.

READ MORE HERE

I owe all my success to him: Sprinter Shanti Pereira on her coach Luis Cunha

The Portuguese has helped her achieve success and historic golds at SEA and Asian Games.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore golfer Nicklaus Chiam ‘really, really happy’ with first pro win after dramatic play-off

He clinched his maiden professional title at the PKNS Selangor Masters.

READ MORE HERE

Teen crowned Singapore’s new chess queen

Sreekarthika Velmurugan, 13, dethroned 10-time consecutive champion Gong Qianyun.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore men’s doubles pair Izaac Quek and Koen Pang rise to career-high world No. 4

The duo have won back-to-back SEA Games men’s doubles titles and a silver at the Asian c’ships.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore Badminton Open back to Super 500 status from 2027 after BWF revamp

Other changes to the BWF World Tour include the expansion of the top-tier Super 1000 events.

READ MORE HERE

New two-point super shot set to shake up 2026 Deloitte Netball Super League

The rule allows players to score two points from a designated zone in the final five minutes of each quarter.

READ MORE HERE

Local martial arts gym Juggernaut Fight Club to close after 15 years

The gym’s landlord is not renewing its lease as the area is slated for redevelopment by the authorities.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore Sports School award winners thrive beyond their comfort zones

Water polo player Chow Yong Jun and table tennis player Loy Ming Ying were among those who received top honours.

READ MORE HERE

