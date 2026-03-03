ST Headstart: How to ace your next performance review

Will taking on high-profile tasks improve your promotion chances?
Is it a good idea to take on high-visibility projects right before appraisal season? It could backfire - your boss might think you are inconsistent and unpredictable, rather than reliable and ready for greater responsibility. My colleague Timothy Goh gathers tips from experts on how to make an impact that actually counts at your next appraisal.
CareerTok is a vibe, and it’s tempting to soak in every side hustle or career pivot tip you scroll past on social media. But beware these videos often prioritise virality over providing sound advice.
Read on for ideas on choosing a TV for your home and a deep dive into the biggest Singapore-focused discussion forums on Reddit.
What you miss when TikTok or Instagram becomes your career counsellor
Career advice that does well on social media is not always representative or the full picture.
S’pore to train 100,000 AI-savvy workers by 2029
Did the Budget 2026 PARF rebate cuts kill car ownership aspirations?
Me and My Money: From door-to-door sales to being boss of interior design firm
Mr Russell Chin prioritises stability and long-term growth over get-rich-quick or high-risk portfolios.
Want to grow your child’s first hongbao money? Here’s an idea
Reddit wars: What’s driving S’pore’s largest online communities
A Straits Times analysis found local subreddits to be dominated by small group of prolific posters.