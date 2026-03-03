ST Headstart: How to ace your next performance review

Rosalind Ang
Journalist
Updated
Published
Mar 03, 2026, 12:14 PM

Will taking on high-profile tasks improve your promotion chances?

Is it a good idea to take on high-visibility projects right before appraisal season? It could backfire - your boss might think you are inconsistent and unpredictable, rather than reliable and ready for greater responsibility. My colleague Timothy Goh gathers tips from experts on how to make an impact that actually counts at your next appraisal.

CareerTok is a vibe, and it’s tempting to soak in every side hustle or career pivot tip you scroll past on social media. But beware these videos often prioritise virality over providing sound advice.

Read on for ideas on choosing a TV for your home and a deep dive into the biggest Singapore-focused discussion forums on Reddit.

What are some other topics you’d like us to cover? Send us your thoughts at headstart@sph.com.sg.

What you miss when TikTok or Instagram becomes your career counsellor

Career advice that does well on social media is not always representative or the full picture.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore to train 100,000 AI-savvy workers by 2029

Those in non-tech fields like accountancy and law stand to benefit.

READ MORE HERE

Did the Budget 2026 PARF rebate cuts kill car ownership aspirations?

Watch The Usual Place at 12pm SGT/HKT and share your thoughts on our YouTube channel.

For those looking to buy a car, find out what the most cost-efficient option is now.

READ MORE HERE

Me and My Money: From door-to-door sales to being boss of interior design firm

Mr Russell Chin prioritises stability and long-term growth over get-rich-quick or high-risk portfolios.

READ MORE HERE

Want to grow your child’s first hongbao money? Here’s an idea

ST’s Auntie Khieng shares a risk-free way to get slow and steady growth.

READ MORE HERE

Reddit wars: What’s driving S’pore’s largest online communities

A Straits Times analysis found local subreddits to be dominated by small group of prolific posters.

READ MORE HERE

4K? HDR? How to choose the best TV

A guide to demystifying the wide and jargon-filled world of TV shopping.

READ MORE HERE

