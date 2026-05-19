ST Headstart: Hacking your brain to become who you want to be

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Headstart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career, personal finance and lifestyle coverage every Tuesday noon. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

Can a shift in mindset actually unlock success?

That’s the main idea behind the “Act as if” theory, which involves adopting the mindset and behavior of your future, ideal self before you even reach your goals. Think of it as low-key manifesting your own version of success. In our latest podcast episode, local theatre actor Andrew Marko and my Headstart On Record co-host, Kai Wen, dive into exactly how you can apply this principle to everyday adulting.

Of course, what success looks like is also changing. For some Gen Z and millennials, goals are shifting away from accumulating traditional wealth and toward collecting experiences. Look no further than the rise of the humble tote bag, which has somewhat become a flex that one is well-travelled or well-read.

Read on to find out about a young father who used AI to build a baby-monitoring tool and an entrepreneur who quit her marketing job to set up an illustrations-based business.

Some other exciting news: we’re now on IG! Follow @st_headstart for more on adulting, career and money.

Stay hydrated!