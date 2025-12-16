ST Headstart: Feeling trapped at work? You are not alone

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Headstart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career, personal finance and lifestyle coverage every Tuesday noon. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

If you are feeling trapped in a job that does not fulfill your expectations, you are not alone. A survey showed that Singapore workers are ending 2025 feeling that they would not get higher pay even if they worked harder.

Meanwhile, employers polled thought they were doing well at meeting staff expectations. My colleague Krist Boo has more on this mismatch and how to reduce the friction.

The SEA Games are underway in Thailand where Team Singapore’s 930 athletes are going for gold. Some of them have unique pursuits outside sports, such as food blogging, creating music and helping out at a family restaurant. Find out more.

Check out other stories on travel and pay raises, and the latest episode of Headstart On Record. On the podcast this week, Tay Hong Yi speaks to an entrepreneur who started a business after her A levels, and is now exiting it to seek new opportunities.

Stay hydrated!