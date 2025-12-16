ST Headstart: Feeling trapped at work? You are not alone

Sue-Ann Tan
Business Correspondent
Updated
Published
Dec 16, 2025, 01:20 PM

The mismatch between employers and staff

If you are feeling trapped in a job that does not fulfill your expectations, you are not alone. A survey showed that Singapore workers are ending 2025 feeling that they would not get higher pay even if they worked harder. 

Meanwhile, employers polled thought they were doing well at meeting staff expectations. My colleague Krist Boo has more on this mismatch and how to reduce the friction.

The SEA Games are underway in Thailand where Team Singapore’s 930 athletes are going for gold. Some of them have unique pursuits outside sports, such as food blogging, creating music and helping out at a family restaurant. Find out more.

Check out other stories on travel and pay raises, and the latest episode of Headstart On Record. On the podcast this week, Tay Hong Yi speaks to an entrepreneur who started a business after her A levels, and is now exiting it to seek new opportunities.

S’pore firms to keep pay rises steady at 3% to 6% in 2026: HR firms

They said more employers are moving towards smaller bonuses.

SEA Games 2025: 7 S'pore athletes with unique pursuits that keep them happy

One of them is a food blogger, and another is chasing another record solving Rubik’s cubes.

How a young entrepreneur’s own business helped her discover a new career

Find out why and how she is moving on from a student business she co-founded.

Exit $500 SkillsFuture credit. Enter ChatGPT and joy of learning

Amassing digital life skills for work and play at her AI class was fun and invigorating, this writer says. 

Co-founder of real estate platform went three years without drawing a salary

He said reinvesting every dollar into the business helped drive its growth.

