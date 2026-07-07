Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on July 7, 2026

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Jail, fine for those caught holding a phone while driving under proposed law
The proposed law also introduces new offences for purposeful endangerment and drug driving.
Use of dialect in film classification being reviewed
IMDA’s decision to limit screenings of Dear You in its original Teochew dialect sparked discussion.
No further action to be taken against WP’s Sylvia Lim, Faisal Manap
Time limit for Parliament to impose penalties under the law has lapsed, said Indranee Rajah.
S’pore again world’s most expensive city for the rich
Country’s stability, strong rule of law, security make it a “natural choice” for wealthy investors.
‘Help others when you’re successful one day’: Jackie Chan tells S’pore pupils
Virtual telcos bundle mobile plans with access to paid AI models
The HDB town your children move to in 2050 will do more than just house them
A truly regenerative Singapore will leave the next generation better off than the last.
Trump courts voters with kids’ investment accounts and lower petrol, grocery prices
Democrats call the plan a distraction from healthcare, food stamp cuts that could worsen inequality.
A frozen shoulder can strike for no reason. Here’s how to fix it
Bus driver jailed over death of woman after he drove off while she was alighting
He was sentenced to eight weeks’ jail and ordered to pay around $2,200 in compensation.