Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on July 7, 2026

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Published
Jul 07, 2026, 06:00 PM

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Jail, fine for those caught holding a phone while driving under proposed law

The proposed law also introduces new offences for purposeful endangerment and drug driving.

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Use of dialect in film classification being reviewed

IMDA’s decision to limit screenings of Dear You in its original Teochew dialect sparked discussion.

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No further action to be taken against WP’s Sylvia Lim, Faisal Manap

Time limit for Parliament to impose penalties under the law has lapsed, said Indranee Rajah.

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S’pore again world’s most expensive city for the rich

Country’s stability, strong rule of law, security make it a “natural choice” for wealthy investors.

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‘Help others when you’re successful one day’: Jackie Chan tells S’pore pupils

He visited Pei Chun Public School at the invitation of Lim Family Foundation.

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Virtual telcos bundle mobile plans with access to paid AI models

Circles.Life and giga! have started a price war in the AI space.

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The HDB town your children move to in 2050 will do more than just house them

A truly regenerative Singapore will leave the next generation better off than the last.

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Trump courts voters with kids’ investment accounts and lower petrol, grocery prices

Democrats call the plan a distraction from healthcare, food stamp cuts that could worsen inequality.

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A frozen shoulder can strike for no reason. Here’s how to fix it

Doctors say physiotherapy and pain management can help.

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Bus driver jailed over death of woman after he drove off while she was alighting

He was sentenced to eight weeks’ jail and ordered to pay around $2,200 in compensation.

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