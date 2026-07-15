Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on July 15, 2026

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Public accounts watchdog flags lapses by govt agencies over management of contracts, revenue
HDB lapses saw flats allocated, grants given to ineligible applicants: AGO report
AGC seeks to declare Iris Koh, husband vexatious litigants
Crystal Jade to close Suntec City outlet from July 16
DBS targets $1 trillion in wealth assets by 2030
People’s Park Centre guns for third collective sale at lower $1.48b price
Bangkok bar fire: Thai PM orders safety checks on venues nationwide
Unsafe venues will face suspension of operations or closure until they meet fire safety standards.
Claims of Israeli citizens at Network School rock Johor’s Forest City
PM Anwar said that any Israeli citizens involved in the commune will immediately be deported.