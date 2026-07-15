Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on July 15, 2026

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Published
Jul 15, 2026, 05:50 PM

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Public accounts watchdog flags lapses by govt agencies over management of contracts, revenue

AGO issued a total of 136 audit findings and conveyed them to the audited entities.

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HDB lapses saw flats allocated, grants given to ineligible applicants: AGO report

HDB had also possibly overpaid a contractor $9.7m for patrol and enforcement work.

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AGC seeks to declare Iris Koh, husband vexatious litigants

It added that the couple sue to ‘terrorise, raise funds’.

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Crystal Jade to close Suntec City outlet from July 16

The home-grown restaurant chain has 16 other stores here.

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DBS targets $1 trillion in wealth assets by 2030

The bank is hiring more staff, tapping AI to expand its wealth business.

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People’s Park Centre guns for third collective sale at lower $1.48b price

It attempted to sell at $1.8b in 2022 but closed without any bids.

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Bangkok bar fire: Thai PM orders safety checks on venues nationwide

Unsafe venues will face suspension of operations or closure until they meet fire safety standards.

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Claims of Israeli citizens at Network School rock Johor’s Forest City

PM Anwar said that any Israeli citizens involved in the commune will immediately be deported.

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S’pore Night Festival returns for 17th edition with myths, legends

It will run across three weekends from Aug 21 to Sept 5.

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Man gets jail, cane for raping two 13-year-old girls

He was also involved in scam-related offences.

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