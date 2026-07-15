BANGKOK – Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told a Cabinet meeting on July 14 that the response to a fatal entertainment venue fire on the night of July 12 should not be limited to this incident, as similar incidents had occurred several times in the past.

He told the meeting that the incident had caused great loss , affected public confidence, and harmed the nation’s standing on safety standards, according to government spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek.

The issue should therefore be elevated to a “national agenda”, with the relevant agencies working together in earnest to raise safety standards and prevent a recurrence.

He instructed the Ministry of Interior to take the lead in coordinating with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, local administrative organisations, the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning, the Royal Thai Police, and other relevant agencies to complete inspections of buildings and entertainment venues nationwide within 30 days.

Priority must be given to fire protection systems, emergency exits, occupancy limits and strict compliance with laws and safety standards, with the findings reported to the Cabinet.

Any establishment found not to meet standards or to have violated the law must be dealt with , including an immediate suspension of operations or closure until the necessary improvements have been made. The venue must pass inspection and certification to ensure such losses do not recur.

Relevant agencies were also instructed to disclose inspection findings and progress transparently to the public as a measure to build confidence that the government was addressing the problem seriously and systematically, with public safety as its priority. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK