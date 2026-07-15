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AGC seeks to declare Iris Koh, husband vexatious litigants; says they sue to ‘terrorise, raise funds’

Iris Koh and her husband Raymond Ng arriving at the High Court on July 15.

SINGAPORE - Anti-vaccine group founder , Iris Koh, and her husband appeared in the High Court on July 15 after the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) sought to have them declared as vexatious litigants.

A vexatious litigant is someone who habitually, persistently, and without reasonable grounds initiates legal proceedings, typically to harass opponents or abuse the court process.

The AGC had filed an application to require Koh, founder of Healing the Divide, and her husband, Raymond Ng, to seek the court’s permission before commencing new civil proceedings or continuing with existing civil suits.

Addressing Justice Hoo Sheau Peng on July 15, AGC’s head of advocacy group, Vincent Leow, said it was clear the couple viewed commencing civil litigation on others as an instant recourse.

Said Leow: “The moment they feel aggrieved, their instinct is to sue.”

He added the couple had a habit of filing multiple lawsuits against various individuals and entities, and raising funds through crowdfunding to pay for legal fees.

Leow said: “I urge Your Honour to look at this holistically. Crowdfunding the costs for one court case does not make a person a vexatious litigant. But each time they file (a lawsuit), they file it without basis.

“When they’re found to have abused the court process, their crowdfunding pays it off, and they use the money to improve their artificial intelligence (AI) processes.”

Ng had previously announced he had developed an AI system for the sole purpose of suing people for defamation.

He posted on his website about using the AI system to sue thousands without hiring lawyers, saying it was like unleashing a legal whirlwind.

Calling the couple’s litigating actions a “business model of warfare”, Leow added: “My point is that if you’re appropriating litigation to terrorise and raise funds, and using that as a business model, I believe that is an abuse of court process.”

Leow raised several civil proceedings he said were vexatiously initiated by the couple to prove they had abused the court process.

One of them included a judicial review application against the Health Sciences Authority (HSA), which the couple sought a mandatory order to make HSA investigate and, if necessary, prosecute entities using celebrities to advertise Covid-19 vaccination.

In that case, Koh and Ng were found to have abused court process and ordered to pay $12,000 in costs.

Leow separately raised a coroner’s report on how a woman died by suicide in September 2024 after coming under financial stress, in part because she was dealing with two defamation lawsuits initiated against her by Ng.

The coroner’s report showed that Geno Ong Kay Yong, 46, wrote in a note and on a Facebook post that she was committing suicide in part due to the escalating legal costs she was facing after Ng initiated two lawsuits against her.

A senior investigation officer in charge of the case had said Ong’s total legal fees were between $55,000 and $65,000.

Ng is represented by lawyer Daniel Koh of Eldan Law, while Koh is represented by lawyer Nicholas Jeyaraj Narayanan of Nicholas & Tan Partnership.

Ng’s lawyer opposed the AGC’s application, and said: “If someone were to rear-end my client’s car tomorrow, can he not initiate proceedings against the person who hit his car?”

He noted how Ng has been on the receiving end of many attacks on social media, adding: “As much as AGC is putting him out as a villain, my client is, in truth, a victim.”

Ng’s lawyer also highlighted the significant delay his client would have to face should he need to seek the court’s permission before initiating any legal proceedings, if the AGC’s application were to be granted.

The hearing was adjourned for lunch, with both Ng’s and Koh’s lawyers expected to address the court after the break.

Ng currently has a case before the State Courts after being accused of cheating six individuals of around $25,000 in total by deceiving them into believing they would be acquiring co-ownership of coffee vending machines.

He is on trial after denying all six cheating charges levied against him by the prosecution. The next pre-trial conference for his case is on Aug 7.

Koh is involved in a separate trial over Covid-19 vaccines, including being part of a conspiracy to make false representations to the Health Promotion Board.

She was among a group who allegedly made false representations to the Ministry of Health between 2021 and 2022 that several individuals had been given the Sinopharm vaccine, when they had not. They were said to have done so to each obtain a certificate of vaccination against Covid-19.

Koh’s case is fixed for a pre-trial conference on July 27.