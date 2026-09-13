ST Headstart: Are you doing your colleague’s work?

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We’ve all worked with someone who seems to get away with doing less, leaving others to pick up the slack. How do you raise the issue to your boss without sounding like you’re whining?

This week’s askST Jobs looks at how to approach this delicate conversation. Pro tip: focus on the impact on the team rather than on your colleague’s shortcomings.

On a lighter note, retro technology seems to be having a moment, with items such as wired earphones, film cameras and Walkmans gaining young fans. Does this revival reflect a growing desire to disconnect from our increasingly digital lives?

My colleagues Sue-Ann and Kai Wen explore the trend with a Gen Z collector in this week’s episode of the Headstart On Record podcast.

Read on to find out why some Singaporeans are embracing farm life abroad, and how one man went from studying architecture to pursuing medicine.

Fun fact: Comets smell like rotten eggs.

Stay curious and well-fed.