Seven ways to optimise air travel and avoid delays

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There are many things travellers cannot control, but they can change their booking strategies to avoid worst-case scenarios.

After a summer of challenging weather and other disruptions, airline passengers have faced many complications.

Frequent storms, the recent air traffic control failure in Britain, a fatal cargo plane crash in Miami, and the chaotic introduction of the Entry/Exit System in Europe are just some of the sources of delays, cancellations and cascading glitches.