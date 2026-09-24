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Seven ways to optimise air travel and avoid delays

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There are many things travellers cannot control, but they can change their booking strategies to avoid worst-case scenarios.

There are many things travellers cannot control, but they can change their booking strategies to avoid worst-case scenarios.

PHOTO: JAMIE KELTER DAVIS/NYTIMES

Elaine Glusac

  • Air travellers should leave a day early, book the first flight of the day, and choose nonstop flights to avoid delays.
  • Booking directly with airlines, avoiding tight connections, and staying informed via apps help manage disruptions and improve rebooking chances.
  • Purchasing travel insurance and using travel credit cards with delay protection provide financial safety nets for unexpected expenses during travel interruptions.

AI generated

After a summer of challenging weather and other disruptions, airline passengers have faced many complications.

Frequent storms, the recent air traffic control failure in Britain, a fatal cargo plane crash in Miami, and the chaotic introduction of the Entry/Exit System in Europe are just some of the sources of delays, cancellations and cascading glitches.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.