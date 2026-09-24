Seven ways to optimise air travel and avoid delays
Elaine Glusac
- Air travellers should leave a day early, book the first flight of the day, and choose nonstop flights to avoid delays.
- Booking directly with airlines, avoiding tight connections, and staying informed via apps help manage disruptions and improve rebooking chances.
- Purchasing travel insurance and using travel credit cards with delay protection provide financial safety nets for unexpected expenses during travel interruptions.
AI generated
After a summer of challenging weather and other disruptions, airline passengers have faced many complications.
Frequent storms, the recent air traffic control failure in Britain, a fatal cargo plane crash in Miami, and the chaotic introduction of the Entry/Exit System in Europe are just some of the sources of delays, cancellations and cascading glitches.