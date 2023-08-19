Behind Singapore’s troubled marriages
A larger proportion of those who marry young, have a lower education or are re-marrying have ended their marriages
Although her first marriage did not stand the test of time like she had hoped, Sarah (not her real name) opened up her heart again 12 years later to give love another shot.
Her decision was sparked by her 14-year-old son from her first marriage, who had urged her to find happiness again. The 40-year-old got remarried in 2021 to a man she had been dating for eight months.
Sarah, who works in the insurance industry, was glad to see her child getting along well with her new husband’s son from his first marriage.
“They both wanted this dynamic – my son always wanted an older brother and my husband’s son wanted to be a big brother. Now that we have a six-month-old baby, they love him to bits.”
Though the road had not been smooth for either of them in the past, both Sarah and her husband want to make it work this time around.