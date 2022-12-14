Kids imagine the future – with a little help from AI
How will Singapore look like in the future? Children from the ChildFirst @ King Albert Park pre-school tap their creativity – and new artificial intelligence tools – to turn their vision of the future into works of art.
ChatGPT – the hot, new open-source generative artificial intelligence (AI) platform – is making its way into local pre-schools.
Education company Ednovation has developed a child-friendly AI chatbot. The company will roll out the chatbot, called EdGPT, and the use of generative AI tools, across its pre-schools in Singapore and other Asian countries.
Under the guidance of their teachers, a group of children aged five and six, from ChildFirst @ King Albert Park pre-school create illustrations with the help of AI.
Through portraits using visual projections, The Straits Times looks at how the children visualise the future with help from generative AI. This form of AI is designed to create new content, such as images, text, audio or computer code, by using data it is trained on.
The children gave the AI programme instructions, with some also uploading their own drawings, to better describe their vision to the AI.
LI WANG XIN, 5
"Everyone will have their own aeroplanes with remote controls that will bring us directly to the places we want to go.”
Instructions Wang Xin gave the AI programme: A robot aeroplane flying from Singapore to Indonesia. Watercolour painting.
ETON WONG, 5
"In the future, people will only have to work for five minutes a day. For the rest of the day, they will play with their children, watch their favourite shows and use EdGPT.”
Instructions Eton gave the AI programme: A futuristic home with daddy, mummy and child playing and watching television with robots. Photorealistic.
GABRIEL CHIA, 5
"In the future, there will be a robot that serves me food in my house."
Instructions Gabriel gave the AI programme: A Van Gogh-style drawing of a robot in the future serving food to a boy, with chicken nuggets, french fries and burgers on a table.
BLYSS CHEN, 6
"In the future, I want an electric sports car that can fly, so that it can bring me up in the sky.”
Instructions Blyss gave the AI programme: A sports car in the future that can fly in the sky. Watercolour painting.
SEE HAN ZHE, 6
"In the future, there will be invisible walls to protect the schools, so that bad guys cannot come in. People will come to school by jet planes and mummy will parachute me down to school. Jet planes will replace cars."
Instructions Han Zhe gave the AI programme: A future school in Singapore, with jet planes in the sky. Realistic drawing.
JERVINA HUANG, 5
"In the future, there will be a bedroom table with voice control that has water stored in it and it will dispense water, strawberry juice, coffee and tea. It will make juice, hot tea and coffee when you ask it to. It will give snacks when you ask for it."
Instructions Jervina gave the AI programme: A futuristic kitchen on Mars, a bed and a fridge. Watercolour painting.
CALLEN TAN, 5
"In the future, aeroplanes will be made out of plastic and the whole aeroplane will be transparent."
Instructions Callen gave the AI programme: A photo of a plastic aeroplane in future Singapore and fighter jets.
TIMOTHY CHOW, 6
"In the future, our houses will be cable cars. The cable cars can fly and move around in the sky.”
Instructions Timothy gave the AI programme: Future jungle, sky garden with flowers, realistic drawing.