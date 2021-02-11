8 ways Chinese New Year is different this year

Masks should still be worn while tossing yusheng or during lohei, said MOH on Jan 22, 2021.
Masks should still be worn while tossing yusheng or during lohei, said MOH on Jan 22, 2021.PHOTO: ORCHARD HOTEL
  • Published
    2 min ago

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 