Emmys: Big wins for Olivia Colman, Kate Winslet

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS, AFP) - Olivia Colman and Josh O'Connor won the top television Emmy awards for drama actors on Sunday (Sept 19), on a banner night for British talent, dominated by The Crown and comedy Ted Lasso.

Colman and O'Connor, who played Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles in the lavish saga of the British royal family, were named best drama actor and actress.

"Making The Crown has been the most rewarding two years of my life," O'Connor said as he accepted the award.

An exuberant Kate Winslet was named best actress for her turn as a troubled detective in the limited series Mare Of Easttown, while Ewan McGregor won for playing fashion designer Halston in the miniseries of the same name.

After a season that focused on the unhappy marriage of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, The Crown also brought wins for supporting actors Gillian Anderson (as former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher) and Tobias Menzies (the late Prince Philip), as well as for writing and directing.

"We're all thrilled. I am very proud. I'm very grateful. We're going to party," said Peter Morgan, creator of The Crown, at a gathering in London for the cast and crew.