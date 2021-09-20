Emmys: Ted Lasso, The Crown dominate early awards

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - TV comedy Ted Lasso and the drama The Crown clinched multiple Emmy Awards on Sunday (Sept 19) for the heart-warming tale of a struggling English soccer team and the lavish saga of the British royal family.

Jason Sudeikis, the star and co-creator of Ted Lasso, was named best comedy actor and the show also brought statuettes for Britons Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein for their supporting roles as the club owner and ageing star player.

"This show is about family. This show's about mentors and teachers and this show's about teammates. And I wouldn't be here without those three things in my life," Sudeikis said on accepting the award.

But it wasn't all plain sailing. Ted Lasso lost the comedy writing and directing awards to Hacks, about a fading stand-up female comedian played by Jean Smart, who got a standing ovation when she was named best comedy actress.

The early wins poised Ted Lasso to take one of the top prizes – best comedy series – at the end of the ceremony after winning over audiences with its optimism and folksy humour during the dark days of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Crown also looked set for its first best drama series Emmy after a season that focused on the unhappy marriage of Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

The Crown brought wins for supporting actors Gillian Anderson (as former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher) and Tobias Menzies (the late Prince Philip), as well as for writing and directing.

"We're all thrilled. I am very proud. I’m very grateful. We’re going to party," said Peter Morgan, creator of The Crown, at a gathering in London for the cast and crew.

Emmys host Cedric the Entertainer got the ceremony off to a rousing start with a musical rap, helped by the likes of Billy Porter, LL Cool J and Billy Porter on the theme of "TV - you got what I need".

Concerns over the Delta variant of the coronavirus forced Sunday's ceremony to move to an outdoor tent in downtown Los Angeles, with a reduced guest list and mandatory vaccinations and testing.

Many of the British actors gathered in London to watch the ceremony there, but the Los Angeles red carpet looked much like pre-pandemic days, with stars posing maskless in plunging gowns and bold colours.