1 Republic Day spectacle

Huge crowds gathered for India's Republic Day parade, an annual pomp-filled spectacle of military might, yesterday. Women took centre stage and for the first time, female riders performed daredevil stunts on motorcycles to the delight of the crowds lining New Delhi's central Rajpath boulevard.

2 Outbreak gaining speed

The Wuhan coronavirus outbreak is gaining speed and spreading more aggressively, prompting China to impose tougher and more wide-ranging measures that include banning Chinese tour groups from leaving the country. The rate of infection has jumped tenfold in just six days.

White House lawyers began their defence of Mr Donald Trump at his historic Senate impeachment trial, saying the United States President did nothing wrong in his dealings with Ukraine. White House counsel Pat Cipollone said that it would be a "completely irresponsible abuse of power" if the Senate votes to remove the 45th US president from office.

It is a case that has shocked even those familiar with the cloak-and-dagger world of counter-terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier this month, police arrested deputy superintendent Davinder Singh and two top wanted militants.

China has benefited greatly from its economic clout and lack of colonial baggage to be warmly embraced by the Middle East. The question is how long can Beijing continue to have its cake and eat it, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

6 Child sex dolls in demand

Although adult sex dolls are legal in Singapore, it is a crime to own, produce and sell child sex dolls modelled on the bodies of prepubescent children. Adult shops here do not sell such dolls, but there are people ordering these dolls online from retailers overseas.

7 3 fires in first 2 days of CNY

Two fires broke out on the first day of Chinese New Year, and another early yesterday morning. No major injuries were reported. The first fire was at a two-storey supermarket in Bedok North Street 3, while the second was in a flat in Hougang Avenue 8, both at around 11.30am. The third was in a Hougang condominium unit at around 5.50am yesterday.

Singapore's active involvement in seeking to shape the future of the digital economy is about creating more opportunities for its businesses and people, Communications and Information Minister S. Iswaran said.

9 Shooting for the Olympics

Germany, in particular Munich, has been a happy hunting ground for Singapore shooters and that proved so again on Saturday, when Adele Tan won the H&N Cup 10m air rifle gold in a national mark. The feat boosts her chances of being picked for the Tokyo Olympics.

10 One doc for all conditions

People suffering from multiple medical conditions often end up with many medical appointments with different specialists. Alexandra Hospital has been piloting an integrated care model in the past year that aims to consolidate care for a patient's various conditions under one care team and one principal doctor.

Straits Times Digital

VIDEO

Floating security barrier

Made up of bright blue barrels, a floating sea barrier being installed around Singapore's coastline is meant to be a deterrence against illegal immigrants. But residents of Sentosa Cove have raised concerns about its efficacy and the noise it generates. str.sg/blurb183

VIDEO

Yusheng from CNY leftovers

Executive chef and owner of Jam at Siri House Ming Tan demonstrates how to make yusheng from ingredients that might otherwise be tossed out. str.sg/blurb184