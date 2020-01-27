US voters should decide Trump's fate, White House lawyers say

WASHINGTON • White House lawyers began their defence of Mr Donald Trump at his historic Senate impeachment trial, saying the President did nothing wrong in his dealings with Ukraine and American voters - not Congress - should decide his fate.

White House counsel Pat Cipollone said it would be a "completely irresponsible abuse of power" if the Senate follows the lead of the House of Representatives and votes to remove the 45th US president from office.

"They're asking you to do something that no Senate has ever done," Mr Cipollone told the 100 senators gathered on a rainy Saturday morning for a rare weekend session at just the third impeachment trial in US history.

Democratic prosecutors from the House, which impeached Mr Trump last month for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, had not convincingly made their case that the President had committed "high crimes and misdemeanours", as demanded by the Constitution, Mr Cipollone said.

"We don't believe that they have come anywhere close to meeting their burden for what they're asking you to do," he told a hushed Senate chamber. "We believe when you hear the facts... you will find that the President did absolutely nothing wrong."

House prosecutors had spent the previous three days laying out a detailed case that President Trump had withheld military aid to Ukraine and a White House meeting for his Ukrainian counterpart to pressure him to open an investigation into Mr Trump's political rival Joe Biden and the former vice-president's son, Hunter, who had served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company.

Mr Adam Schiff, the chief House prosecutor, said the real estate tycoon turned politician poses an "imminent threat" to American democracy and that his guiding principle is "Trump first, not America first".

Mr Cipollone also argued that Democrats were asking the Senate to "tear up all of the ballots" from the 2016 presidential election and attempting to prevent Mr Trump from running for re-election in November.

"They are here to perpetrate the most massive interference in an election in American history and we can't allow that to happen," the White House counsel said. "Let the people decide for themselves."

The Democratic-controlled House impeached Mr Trump on Dec 18 in a party-line vote, setting up a trial in the Senate, where Republicans hold a 53 to 47 seat edge and the President enjoys the support of Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

A two-thirds majority, or 67 senators, is required to remove a president from office and Democrats do not appear to have made any significant inroads so far in Mr Trump's wall of Republican support.

Following the session, top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer said the President's attorneys "made a really compelling case" for calling witnesses during the trial, a move Mr Trump has opposed.

Republican Senator Mitt Romney, an occasional critic of Mr Trump, said he was "likely" to support the Democrats' demand but other Republicans indicated that their minds were all but made up.

"Today we heard a case that was strong, that was clear and that completely undermined the case of the Democrats," said Senator John Barrasso of the White House defence.

Just before his lawyers began speaking, Mr Trump fired off a tweet with insulting nicknames for leading Democrats and told his supporters to tune in to the live television broadcast.

The White House lawyers kept their opening arguments short - just under two hours - in part, perhaps, because Mr Trump, a former reality television star, had complained that Saturday is the "Death Valley" of TV viewership.

Following the defence presentation, Mr Trump claimed it had demonstrated how "unfairly" he has been treated and showed he was the victim of a "partisan Impeachment Hoax".

His lawyers will resume his defence today. They have 24 hours spread over three days for their arguments but have said they are unlikely to use all the time allotted.

At a news conference following the arguments by Mr Trump's lawyers, Mr Schiff offered a point-by-point rebuttal and said the attacks on him and his colleagues were just an attempt to distract from the evidence. "When your client is guilty or your client is dead to rights, you don't want to talk about your client's guilt," said Mr Schiff, a former prosecutor. "You want to attack the prosecution."

Representative Jerrold Nadler, another manager, dismissed as "nonsense" the Republicans' allegation that Democrats were trying to improperly steal an election.

"The point of the impeachment provision in the Constitution is to deal with dangerous presidents who cheat on elections and try to cheat in stealing the election as this president did, and is trying for the next time," Mr Nadler said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, NYTIMES