JAKARTA - President Joko Widodo is projected to win a second term as Indonesia’s leader, defeating his rival Prabowo Subianto, according to unofficial quick count tallies of votes cast in the presidential election on Wednesday (April 17).

But would the win be enough to give Mr Joko the strong mandate he was hoping for? And what do the results mean for Indonesia?

The Straits Times Indonesia bureau chief Francis Chan gives his take.