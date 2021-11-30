Johor looking at expanding land VTL to Second Link

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Johor is looking at expanding the land Vaccinated Travel Lane scheme to the Second Link following the successful launch of the travel scheme between Malaysia and Singapore at the Causeway.

Mr Mohd Solihan Badri, chairman of the state's public works, transport and infrastructure committee, said Johor had prepared well for the land VTL.

"We are looking at expanding it to include the Second Link too. So far, we are really satisfied with the process at Larkin Sentral Bus Terminal and will propose to the federal government to expand it to allow more people to see their families," he said on Monday (Nov 29).

Quarantine-free travel across the Causeway began under the land VTL on Monday.

It currently allows 1,440 citizens, permanent residents or long-term pass holders quarantine-free entry into each country on designated buses daily.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said one Covid-19-positive case was detected at the Causeway entry point.

Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry said that based on checks by the bus operators, all passengers who departed from Singapore to Malaysia had tested negative using the pre-departure Covid-19 test.

Mr Mohd Solihan played down the matter, saying that the passenger, in his 20s, had been placed at a quarantine centre.

As at noon on Monday, the number of travellers who entered Johor from Singapore stood at 350.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong thanked his Singaporean counterpart S. Iswaran and the Singapore Transport Ministry for the strong partnership with Malaysia, which benefits both countries.

He said both the land and air VTLs were significant steps in restoring connectivity between the two countries safely.

He also expressed hope that the VTLs will be able to reconnect families and enhance bilateral ties between Malaysia and Singapore.