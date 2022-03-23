Traders in China sleep in offices to work amid Covid-19 lockdowns

SHANGHAI(BLOOMBERG) - As China's major financial centres confront their worst Covid-19 outbreaks to date, many fund managers are rolling out sleeping bags on trading floors across Shanghai and Shenzhen.

Traders are volunteering to take turns camping out in their offices to avoid restrictions sweeping through the cities at a time when Chinese capital markets are experiencing the biggest bout of volatility since mid-2020.

With Shanghai becoming one of the nation's epicentres for new coronavirus infections, employers are preparing for the possibility of sudden lockdowns that could forcibly quarantine traders at homes or work for days or even weeks.

That means making sure workers have enough provisions on hand in case they get stuck in the office.

At Axa SPDB Investment Managers Co, for example, staff is being supplied with airbeds, instant noodles and emergency kits.

"We're on the frontline of investing here and we need faster and more effective in-person communications," said Mr Alex Wang, who along with a dozen of his colleagues at another fund company volunteered to take turns living out of their Shanghai office over the past two weeks with the company's consent.

The Shanghai government has urged people in its main financial and business districts to work from home as it implements residential and office lockdowns as well as mass testing to battle the nation's worst Covid-19 outbreak since the pandemic emerged in early 2020.

The mega city of 25 million people has seen sharp increases in cases over the past few days.