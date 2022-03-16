Shanghai says no Covid-19 lockdown for now, tells bankers to work at home

SHANGHAI (BLOOMBERG) - Shanghai ruled out imposing a broad lockdown for now, while urging workers in its main financial and business district to work from home as officials try to rein in a swelling Covid-19 outbreak in one of China's biggest and most important cities.

Mr Gu Honghui, deputy secretary general of the Shanghai government, told reporters on Tuesday (March 15) that "there's no need to lock down the city" at the moment, with authorities keen to minimise the impact of virus mitigation efforts on businesses and people's lives.

Instead, the authority overseeing the Pudong district, home to China's main stock exchange and the local headquarters of a bevy of financial firms, called for more flexible work arrangements in a statement on its official WeChat account.

Battling its largest nationwide outbreak in two years, China locked down Langfang, a city near Beijing's new airport on Tuesday, following similar moves earlier this week in the southern tech hub of Shenzhen and the northeastern province of Jilin.

That has fuelled concern the country's financial gateway could be next, with virus cases in Shanghai on the rise and some buildings locked down.

China is stepping up its tactics to quell the virus, continuing to deploy the Covid-19 Zero playbook that has left it isolated from the rest of the world in a bid to bring cases back to near zero.

While it has been able to avoid more stringent measures like lockdowns in bigger cities in the past, the more contagious Omicron variant is challenging that approach like never before.

More than 100 international flights will be diverted away from Shanghai from March 21, to ease pressure on quarantine hotels and isolation facilities. China isolates all virus cases, regardless of their severity, as a way of halting spread.

Shanghai reported 202 new Covid-19 infections on Tuesday, as cases in the financial hub continue to climb to record high. Nationally, China reported 3,054 new infections on Wednesday, down from more than 5,000 cases a day earlier, as the outbreak in Jilin - which has been recording the most cases each day of all the flareups - appears to peak.

Home to some 25 million people, Shanghai has shut most schools and public parks and blocked bus travel from other provinces. The city has also imposed movement restrictions at college campuses, requiring people to provide two negative nucleic acid test results within the past 48 hours to enter as well as mandating permission to leave the campuses, according to a report in the Beijing Daily.

More lockdowns