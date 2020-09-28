While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 28

France checks video claim for Paris knife attack

French investigators were Sunday (Sept 27) studying a video claiming responsibility for the meat cleaver attack in Paris that targeted satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo as the government condemned an act of "Islamist terrorism".

Nine people were still under arrest, including the suspected perpetrator of Friday's attack that left two badly wounded outside Charlie Hebdo's former offices in Paris.

The man is an 18-year old born in Pakistan named Hassan A, according to a source close to the investigation.

Armenia, Azerbaijan say 23 killed in Karabakh fighting

At least 23 people – civilians and military – have died in heavy fighting that erupted on Sunday (Sept 27) between Azerbaijani forces and Armenian rebels in the breakaway Nagorny Karabakh region, officials said.

The worst clashes since 2016 have raised the spectre of a fresh war between long-standing rivals Azerbaijan and Armenia which have been locked for decades in a territorial dispute over the Armenia-backed breakaway enclave.

The office of Azerbaijan’s prosecutor general said an Azerbaijani family of five were killed as Armenian separatist forces shelled Azerbaijan’s village of Gashalty. Rebel authorities in Karabakh said 16 of its troops were killed and more than 100 wounded in fighting, as well as two civilians, a child and a woman.

Swiss voters clearly reject curbs on EU immigration

Swiss voters overwhelmingly rejected on Sunday (Sept 27) a right-wing party's attempt to scrap a pact allowing the free movement of people from the European Union, opting for stability amid the economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Swiss People's Party (SVP) had forced a referendum on the EU agreement in a bid to curb immigration to the country where foreigners make up a quarter of the population.

The measure lost, as expected, by a 62 per cent-38 per cent margin.

Formula One: They're trying to stop me, says unhappy Hamilton

Formula One leader Lewis Hamilton accused stewards of trying to stop him winning by imposing time penalties in Sunday's (Sept 27) Russian Grand Prix and said he would have to stay 'squeaky clean' to avoid a race ban.

The punishment, for infringements before the race in Sochi had even started, cost the six-times world champion the lead and the chance of a record-equalling 91st career victory.

The Mercedes driver finished third after starting on pole position.

Football: Vardy treble inspires Leicester to 5-2 win over Man City

A Jamie Vardy hat-trick and a superb James Maddison goal steered Leicester City to a stunning 5-2 win at Manchester City on Sunday (Sept 27) and kept them top of the Premier League with a maximum nine points from three games.

City looked to be in cruise control after a sublime volley from Riyad Mahrez against his former club gave the home side a fourth-minute lead, as they dominated the first half until Vardy equalised with the first of two penalties.

The striker drove his spot-kick into the top right corner in the 37th minute after he was fouled by Kyle Walker and then turned the match on its head in the 54th, beating goalkeeper Ederson at the near post with a deft touch.

