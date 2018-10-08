While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 8

20 killed in upstate New York limo horror

Twenty people have been killed after a limousine careened out of control in what investigators described Sunday (Oct 7) as the most deadly transportation accident in the United States for nearly a decade.

All 18 occupants of the SUV-style stretch limo died along with two pedestrians on Saturday afternoon in upstate New York, police deputy superintendent Christopher Fiore told a news conference.

He said the 2001 Ford Excursion had failed to stop at an intersection and continued into a parking lot, ultimately crashing into a parked car. Investigators have not yet established if the victims were wearing seatbelts.

Pompeo says has good meeting with North Korea’s Kim but more needs to be done

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo agreed to arrange a second leaders summit “as soon as possible,” and discussed potential US monitoring of Pyongyang’s steps toward denuclearisation, South Korea’s presidential office said on Sunday (Oct 7).

Pompeo said his latest, fourth trip to Pyongyang was “another step forward” to denuclearisation and he had a “good, productive conversation” with Kim, but more needed to be done.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in held talks with Pompeo in Seoul after the top US diplomat met with Kim for more than three hours during a short trip to Pyongyang that was aimed at breaking a gridlock in their nuclear negotiations.

Interpol chief Meng Hongwei under investigation, China says

China said on Sunday (Oct 7) it was investigating Meng Hongwei for suspected wrongdoing after the head of the global law enforcement organisation Interpol and Chinese vice minister for security was reported missing in France.

The statement by a Chinese anti-graft body was the first official word from China about Meng since his disappearance was reported in France on Friday (Oct 5).

Meng had been reported missing by his wife after travelling last month from France, where Interpol is based, to China.

Football: Mahrez miss leaves City, Liverpool and Chelsea all level at top

Riyad Mahrez missed a penalty – and Manchester City their chance of pulling ahead in the Premier League – as the champions could only draw 0-0 with Liverpool in a tightly contested game at Anfield on Sunday (Oct 7).

With Chelsea making up ground by winning 3-0 at Southampton, the league’s three unbeaten teams go into the international break locked together on 20 points.

City are top on goal difference, with Chelsea second and Liverpool dropping to third, two points ahead of Arsenal, who routed Fulham 5-1 for their ninth successive win in all competitions.

Football: Thai cave survivors play River Plate at Youth Olympics



The players of the Thai junior football team who were rescued after being trapped in a cave for more than two weeks were invited to the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires and played at River Plate on Sunday (Oct 7).

The Wild Boars team, aged between 11 and 16, arrived in the city on Friday (Oct 5) and attended the opening ceremony of the Games the following day, before playing for an hour with the youth team of Argentinian giants River Plate.

The friendly was played at the Estadio Monumental, which hosted the 1978 World Cup final, and finished in a 3-3 draw.

