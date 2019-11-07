While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 7

US House committee to kick off public impeachment hearings next week

The US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee will kick off a series of public hearings in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump next week, the panel's Democratic chairman said on Wednesday.

William Taylor, the top US diplomat in Ukraine, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent will testify on Nov 13, while former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch will appear on Nov 15.

All three diplomats have raised alarm bells about the release of US security aid to Ukraine being made contingent on Kiev publicly declaring it would carry out politically motivated investigations that Trump, a Republican, had demanded.

Televised public hearings featuring US officials testifying in Congress about alleged wrongdoing by Trump could crowd out other issues like the economy and immigration as voters turn their minds to the November 2020 election.

Wife of slain ISIS leader Baghdadi is captured by Turkey, says Erdogan

Turkey has captured one of the wives of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the slain leader of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) militant group, in addition to several other family members, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a speech on Wednesday.

He also confirmed the capture of al-Baghdadi’s elder sister and brother-in-law in the town of Azaz, in a Turkish-controlled part of northern Syria, several days ago.

Erdogan did not disclose the wife’s name or give details of her capture.

Escalating health problems of millennial generation raise economic concerns

More millennials in the US are suffering from chronic health problems, potentially restraining the lifetime economic potential of a generation of young adults.

A spike in conditions like depression, hypertension and high cholesterol among younger people could increase health-care costs and lower incomes in coming years, according to a report on Wednesday.

Between 2014 and 2017, rates of depression among millennials surged by 31 per cent, while hyperactivity rose 29 per cent and hypertension increased 16 per cent, according to the report.

French film star Catherine Deneuve hospitalised after 'limited' stroke

French actress Catherine Deneuve, 76, was admitted to hospital in Paris after suffering a "limited" stroke, French media reported.

“Catherine Deneuve has suffered a very limited and therefore reversible ischemic stroke. Happily, her motor control has not been affected, she will need a few days’ rest,” AFP celebrity reporter Jean-François Guyot said on his Twitter feed, quoting from a Deneuve family statement sent to AFP by her agent.

Artmedia, the agency representing the actress, confirmed the terms of the statement to Reuters.

Actor James Dean 'cast' in new movie, 64 years after his death

More than 60 years after his death, movie legend James Dean is set to return to the screen thanks to special effects that recreate his image from old footage and photographs.

Dean, who died aged 24 in a car crash in 1955, has been "posthumously cast" in Vietnam War action-drama Finding Jack, the Hollywood Reporter said on Wednesday.

Production house Magic City Films obtained the rights to use Dean's image from his family for the screen adaption of Gareth Crocker's 2008 novel. The book tells the story of US military dogs that were deployed and later abandoned in Vietnam.

