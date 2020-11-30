While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 30

Diego Maradona's doctor investigated for involuntary manslaughter: Telam agency

Diego Maradona’s personal doctor was on Sunday being investigated for involuntary manslaughter four days after the Argentina legend suffered a fatal heart attack, prosecutors in San Isidro near Buenos Aires reported.

Police raided Leopoldo Luque’s surgery and home in search of possible evidence pointing to negligence, according to television images.

The probe was triggered by concerns raised by three of Maradona’s daughters Dalma, Giannina and Jana over the treatment he received for his heart condition at his home in Tigre, north of Buenos Aires, judicial sources said.

READ MORE HERE

Fauci warns Americans to brace for 'surge upon surge' of coronavirus

Americans should brace for a "surge upon a surge" in the coronavirus as millions of travelers return home after the Thanksgiving holiday, US government scientist Anthony Fauci said Sunday (Nov 29).

"There almost certainly is going to be an uptick because of what has happened with the travel," Fauci told CNN's State of the Union.

"We may see a surge upon a surge" in two or three weeks, he added. "We don't want to frighten people, but that's the reality."

READ MORE HERE

India regulators probe alleged AstraZeneca shot reaction, trial continues

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is assisting an inquiry into an alleged adverse reaction during AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine trial, but has found no reason to recommend halting it, a senior official at the regulator said on Sunday (Nov 29).

A 40-year-old man said in a complaint seen by Reuters that he had suffered serious "neurological and psychological"symptoms after receiving the vaccine in a trial being run by the British drugmaker's partner Serum Institute of India (SII).

"There was no immediate cause of concern at this stage,"Samiran Panda, head of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases at the ICMR, the research body involved in trials, told Reuters.

READ MORE HERE

US President-elect Joe Biden twists ankle after slipping while playing with dog

United States President-elect Joe Biden twisted his ankle after slipping while playing with his dog, his office said on Sunday.

In a brief statement, Biden’s office said the incident happened on Saturday and that the 78-year-old Democrat would be examined by an orthopedist on Sunday “out of an abundance of caution.”

Biden later visited an orthopedic specialist in Newark, Delaware.

READ MORE HERE

Formula One: Hamilton wins in Bahrain as Grosjean survives fireball crash

Lewis Hamilton powered to victory at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday in a race overshadowed by a horrific crash for French driver Romain Grosjean.

Briton Hamilton, crowned world champion for a record-equalling seventh time last time out in Turkey, held off the Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon to claim his 95th F1 win.

The race was delayed after Grosjean survived a frightening collision with a barrier on the opening lap.

READ MORE HERE