While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 18

Trump administration says no final conclusion on Jamal Khashoggi murder

The Trump administration said it had not reached a final conclusion on who was involved in the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi despite a US Central Intelligence Agency assessment that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the killing.

"Recent reports indicating that the US government has made a final conclusion are inaccurate," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement.

"There remain numerous unanswered questions with respect to the murder of Mr Khashoggi."

Nauert said the State Department will continue to seek facts and work with other countries to hold those involved in the journalist's killing accountable "while maintaining the important strategic relationship between the United States and Saudi Arabia."

Trump says fire-devastated California town ‘sad to see’

Forensic recovery teams searched for more victims in the charred wreckage of the northern California town of Paradise on Saturday (Nov 17) as the number of people listed as missing in the state’s deadliest wildfire topped 1,000.

President Donald Trump visited the devastated small community in the Sierra foothills, 280km north of San Francisco, where authorities say the remains of at least 71 people have been recovered.

“Nobody could have thought this would ever happen,” Trump told reporters. “This is very sad to see. As far as the lives are concerned, nobody knows quite yet.”

Activists board ship off Spain in palm oil protest: Greenpeace

Greenpeace said six of its activists boarded a tanker off Spain loaded with "dirty" palm oil to protest against a Nature-damaging commodity found in everything from soap to biscuits.

The activists, from countries including Indonesia, the scene of mass deforestation for palm oil plantations, were held by the captain of the ship after they boarded at sea, the NGO said in a statement.

The ship was travelling from Indonesia, the world's top palm oil producer, to Rotterdam in the Netherlands, the NGO said.

Tennis: Zverev shocks Federer to reach final of ATP Finals

Alexander Zverev beat Roger Federer 7-5, 7-6 (7/5) to reach the title decider at the ATP Finals in a match that ended in confusion and high drama.

The 21-year-old German, leading the charge of the new generation against the old guard, is now just one win away from the biggest title of his career but the Swiss must wait for a tilt at his 100th tournament victory.

The end of the match was overshadowed by an unusual incident, Zverev stopping a rally with Federer leading 4-3 in the second-set tie-break after a ballboy dropped a ball, forcing the point to be replayed.

With 'my wife,' Justin Bieber confirms marriage to Hailey Baldwin

Pop singer Justin Bieber has confirmed his marriage to model Hailey Baldwin, posting the ultimate status update on social media two months after it was reported the couple had obtained a marriage licence.

"My wife is awesome," Bieber wrote on his Instagram account, next to a picture of himself and Baldwin walking and holding hands.

The Canadian singer is one of the world's biggest-selling musical acts.

