While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 16

Blast kills two in eastern Poland as Russian missiles batter neighbouring Ukraine
Two people died in an explosion in a Polish village near the border with Ukraine on Tuesday, firefighters said, with the United States saying it was investigating unconfirmed reports the blast was caused by stray Russian missiles.
The explosion occurred after Russia hammered cities across Ukraine with missiles on Tuesday, attacks that Kyiv said were the heaviest wave of missile strikes nearly nine months into its invasion of its neighbour. Some hit the western city of Lviv, less than 80 km from the border with Poland.
The Associated Press cited a senior US intelligence official as saying the blast in the eastern Polish village of Przewodow was caused by Russian missiles crossing into Poland, a member of the Western military alliance Nato.
Paris considers electric scooter ban over safety concerns
Paris is considering banning its 15,000 rental electric scooters due to concerns about public safety on the city’s sidewalks, but operators are proposing a series of improvements in the hope of getting their licences renewed.
The Paris town council is considering not renewing the licences of the three operators - Lime, Dott and Tier - which expire in February 2023. Its vote is only consultative and the decision, expected in coming weeks, rests with Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo.
Deputy mayor David Belliard, a green party politician in charge of transport in Paris, told Le Parisien newspaper last week that the nuisances caused by scooters now outweigh the advantages to the city.
Jailed Egypt activist ends hunger strike: Letter
Jailed British-Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel Fattah has ended a months-long hunger strike, his family said Tuesday, after fears for his health grew and amid criticism of Cairo during the ongoing COP27 climate summit.
Abdel Fattah, who had consumed “only 100 calories a day” for seven months, had escalated his strike to all food and then stopped drinking water as the COP27 climate summit opened on November 6 in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh.
“I have ended the strike,” the activist wrote in the letter handed to his family on Tuesday, but dated the day before, shared by his sister Mona Seif.
British toddler's death due to mould sparks outcry
A two-year-old boy died from prolonged exposure to mould in his flat in northwest England, a coroner ruled on Tuesday, sparking demands for action over the problem in social housing.
Awaab Ishak died in December 2020 “as a result of a severe respiratory condition caused due to prolonged exposure to mould in his home environment,” said coroner Joanne Kearsley.
“Action to treat and prevent the mould was not taken. His respiratory condition led to respiratory arrest,” she added.
Football: Beer to cost nearly US$14 per half-litre inside Qatar's main World Cup fan zone, says Source
Half a litre of beer will cost 50 Qatari riyals (S$18.81) inside the main fan zone at the soccer World Cup in Qatar, a source with knowledge of alcohol sales at the tournament told Reuters.
Major World Cup sponsor Budweiser has exclusive rights to sell beer at the finals and will serve its products at the 40,000 capacity Fifa Fan Fest in central Doha’s Al Bidda Park.
The beer maker will also serve beer within the ticketed perimeter surrounding each stadium, where the beer price is “to be confirmed,” said the source, who declined to be named.