While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 16

Blast kills two in eastern Poland as Russian missiles batter neighbouring Ukraine

Two people died in an explosion in a Polish village near the border with Ukraine on Tuesday, firefighters said, with the United States saying it was investigating unconfirmed reports the blast was caused by stray Russian missiles.

The explosion occurred after Russia hammered cities across Ukraine with missiles on Tuesday, attacks that Kyiv said were the heaviest wave of missile strikes nearly nine months into its invasion of its neighbour. Some hit the western city of Lviv, less than 80 km from the border with Poland.

The Associated Press cited a senior US intelligence official as saying the blast in the eastern Polish village of Przewodow was caused by Russian missiles crossing into Poland, a member of the Western military alliance Nato.

