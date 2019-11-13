While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 13

Trump says US close to signing 'phase one' trade deal with China

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday dangled the prospect of completing an initial trade deal with China "soon" but offered no new details on negotiations in a campaign-style speech touting his administration's economic record.

Markets had been on edge about Trump's highly anticipated remarks to The Economic Club of New York, but barely moved after the speech, which contained no major policy announcements.

Rumours early on Tuesday that Trump might announce a venue and date for signing a trade deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping proved unfounded.

Trump said US and Chinese negotiators were "close" to a"phase one" trade deal, but largely repeated well-worn rhetoric about China's "cheating" on trade.

Hillary Clinton slams British coverage of Meghan as 'heartbreaking and wrong'

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton defended Meghan, duchess of Sussex, and criticised negative British press coverage of her, saying she "deserves a lot better" and urging her to "hang in there" amid a swirl of punishing press reports.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 alongside her daughter, Chelsea, Clinton called out the British tabloid press.

The former Meghan Markle, who married Prince Harry in 2018, has long been subjected to what critics have called negative, sexist and racist treatment, both online and off, in Britain.

At least 19 dead after bus plunges into abyss in Peru

At least 19 people were killed in a bus accident in Peru on Tuesday, local media reported.

A further 25 passengers were injured when the bus plummeted down a 300m abyss in Otuzco province, according to the RPP broadcaster.

The majority of the passengers were on their way back to Trujillo after taking part in a festival in the village of Callancas, about 500km south of the capital Lima, the report said. It was not clear what caused the accident, which happened on a winding gravel road.

Russian stripped of airline miles after boasting how he sneaked fat cat on plane

Russia's Aeroflot on Tuesday stripped a passenger of his air miles after he boasted online of sneaking his overweight cat on board by switching him for a slimmer cat during check-in.

Traveller Mikhail Galin wrote in a Facebook post last week that his cat Viktor was judged too fat to be taken into the passenger cabin during a layover in Moscow on a trip from Latvia to his home in Far Eastern Vladivostok.

"The weigh-in showed that the animal had fattened up to 10kg, a level not allowed for the cabin," where the limit is 8kg, Galin wrote.But he could not abandon his nervous feline friend to the cold luggage hold, so he refused to fly and took a "strategic decision to find a similar cat of a lower weight" in Moscow.

Glitches mar launch of Disney+ streaming service

Disney flung open its vast archive with the arrival of its much-hyped new television streaming service on Tuesday, but the big launch was marred by glitches which prevented many customers accessing titles from Mickey Mouse cartoons to Star Wars.

The introduction of Disney+ marks a huge bet by the media-entertainment giant, pitching it into direct conflict with on-demand services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime which have disrupted the Hollywood media landscape.

It went live overnight on televisions, tablets and smartphones across the US and Canada, featuring thousands of movies and TV episodes from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and National Geographic.

