While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 28

Kids called 911 from classroom as police waited outside

Panicked children called 911 emergency services at least half a dozen times from the Texas classrooms where a massacre was unfolding, pleading for police to intervene, while roughly 20 officers waited in a hallway for nearly an hour before entering the room and killing the gunman, authorities said on Friday.

At least two children called the 911 emergency number from connecting fourth-grade classrooms after 18-year-old Salvador Ramos entered with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, according to Colonel Steven McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety. Ramos killed 19 children and two teachers.

“He’s in room 112,” a girl whispered on the phone at 12.03pm, more than 45 minutes before police went into the classroom.

The on-site commander, the chief of the school district’s police department in Uvalde, Texas, believed Ramos was barricaded inside and that children were no longer at risk, giving police time to prepare, McCraw said.

