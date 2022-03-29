While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 29

Russian billionaire Abramovich, Ukrainian peace negotiators hit by suspected poisoning: WSJ
Sanctioned Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators suffered symptoms of suspected poisoning earlier this month after a meeting in Kyiv, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday (March 28), citing people familiar with the matter.
Abramovich, who accepted a Ukrainian request to help negotiate an end to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and at least two senior members of the Ukrainian team, were affected, the WSJ report said.
Their symptoms included red eyes, constant and painful tearing, and peeling skin on their faces and hands, the WSJ report added.
Trump likely committed felony with plan to obstruct Congress, US judge rules
A US judge ruled on Monday (March 28) that former US President Donald Trump "more likely than not"committed a felony by trying to pressure his vice president to obstruct Congress and overturn his election defeat on Jan 6, 2021.
The assertion was in a ruling that found the House of Representatives committee probing the deadly attack on the US Capitol has a right to see emails written to Trump by one of his then-lawyers, John Eastman.
US District Judge David Carter in Los Angeles said that Republican Trump's plan to overturn his November 2020 election defeat to Democrat Joe Biden amounted to a "coup."
Biden says 'not walking back' suggestion Putin should leave power
US President Joe Biden refused Monday (March 28) to back down on his weekend declaration in a major speech that Russian leader Vladimir Putin "cannot stay in power" - arguing that he was voicing personal "outrage."
"I'm not walking anything back... I want to make it clear, I wasn't then, nor am I now, articulating a policy change. I was expressing moral outrage that I feel - I make no apologies for my personal feelings," he told reporters at the White House.
Biden's remark - delivered in Warsaw at the close of three days of marathon diplomacy on Saturday - was seen as a gaffe by Republicans and some independent analysts concerned over a president going off-script when dealing with such a combustible conflict.
Academy 'condemns' and launches 'formal review' into Will Smith slap at Oscars
The Academy of Motion Picture Art and Sciences has launched a "formal review" of the shocking moment during Sunday's (March 27) Oscars when Will Smith struck Chris Rock on stage over a joke about his wife's hair-loss condition.
"The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night's show," the Academy said in a statement to AFP.
"We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law."
Tennis: Medvedev breezes into last 16 in Miami
Daniil Medvedev moved into the last 16 of the Miami Open on Monday (March 28) with a comprehensive straight-sets triumph over Spain's Pedro Martinez.
The Russian top seed remains the favourite for the title and his 6-3, 6-4 victory was as clinical as the one which sent Andy Murray out of the tournament in the previous round.
He faces either American youngster Jenson Brooksby or another Spaniard, Roberto Bautista Agut for a place in the quarter-finals.