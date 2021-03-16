While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 16

Germany, France, Italy stop use of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines

Germany, France and Italy said on Monday they would hit pause on AstraZeneca Covid-19 shots after several countries reported possible serious side-effects, throwing Europe’s already struggling vaccination campaign into disarray.

Denmark and Norway stopped giving the shot last week after reporting isolated cases of bleeding, blood clots and a low platelet count.

Iceland and Bulgaria followed suit and Ireland and the Netherlands announced suspensions on Sunday.

The moves by some of Europe’s largest and most populous countries will deepen concerns about the slow rollout of vaccines in the region, which has been plagued by shortages due to problems producing vaccines, including AstraZeneca’s.

READ MORE HERE

Don't panic: WHO says countries should continue AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine rollout

The World Health Organisation's director general said on Monday that systems meant to protect public health were working, as several countries suspended use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine to investigate possible side-effects.

"This does not necessarily mean these events are linked to Covid-19 vaccination, but it's routine practice to investigate them, and it shows that the surveillance system works and that effective controls are in place," Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a virtual media briefing.

A WHO advisory committee plans to meet on Tuesday (March 16) to discuss the vaccine, which Germany, France and Italy said on Monday they were pausing after several countries reported serious conditions in people who had received the shot.

READ MORE HERE

Biden kicks off stimulus tour with promises of vaccine shots and cash payments

With a promise of "shots in arms and money in pockets," President Joe Biden on Monday kicked off a week of promotion and travel to herald and explain the US$1.9 trillion (S$2.56 trillion) pandemic relief Bill he signed into law last week to help the country move past the Covid-19 pandemic.

Biden and a slate of advocates including Vice-President Kamala Harris and first lady Jill Biden are being deployed to various states and to television this week as part of what the White House is calling the "Help Is Here Tour" to tout measures that include a US$1,400 check for most US households.

"Help is here, and hope is here, in real and tangible ways," Biden said in remarks from the White House.

READ MORE HERE

Moderna tests new Covid-19 vaccine candidate in early-stage study

Moderna Inc said on Monday it had dosed the first participant in an early-stage study of a new Covid-19 vaccine candidate that could potentially be stored and shipped in refrigerators instead of freezers.

The company said its new candidate could make it easier for distribution, especially in developing countries where supply chain issues could hamper vaccination drives.

Moderna also plans to evaluate the new vaccine, mRNA-1283, as a potential booster shot in future studies.

READ MORE HERE

EU launches legal case against Britain over Northern Ireland

The European Union launched legal action against Britain on Monday for unilaterally changing trading arrangements for Northern Ireland that Brussels says breach the Brexit divorce deal agreed with London last year.

The bloc has sent a letter of formal notice to kick-start an "infringement procedure", which could lead to fines being imposed by the EU's top court, although that could be at least a year off, leaving time for a solution to be found.

Britain's withdrawal agreement with the EU leaves the British-ruled province of Northern Ireland in the EU single market for goods and so requires checks on goods arriving there from other parts of the United Kingdom.

READ MORE HERE