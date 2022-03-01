While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 1

Putin lays out conditions as Russians shell Ukrainian city

Russian President Vladmir Putin on Monday levelled conditions on ending Moscow's offensive against Ukraine as Russian forces shelled the country's second city in the face of sweeping Western sanctions.

The Russian attacks on Kharkiv killed at least 11 people, Ukrainian officials said.

Kyiv says more than 350 civilians, including 14 children, have been killed since the invasion began on Thursday.

The United Nations said more than half a million people have fled the country.

Russia expected to try and encircle Kyiv in coming days: US official