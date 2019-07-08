While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 8

Greek Conservatives take charge in landslide win, vow more investment, fewer taxes

Greece’s opposition conservatives returned to power with a landslide victory in snap elections on Sunday (July 7), and Prime Minister elect Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he had a clear mandate for change, pledging more investments and fewer taxes.

The win appeared driven by fatigue with years of European Union-enforced belt-tightening, combined with high unemployment, after the country almost crashed out of the euro zone at the height of its financial travails in 2015.

Conservative New Democracy had a commanding lead of 39.6 per cent of the vote based on 73 per cent of the votes counted versus 31.6 per cent for incumbent leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ Syriza, the official interior ministry tally showed.

Strong quake strikes off eastern Indonesia, tsunami alert lifted

An earthquake with a magnitude of revised 7.0 jolted Indonesia’s eastern North Maluku province on Sunday evening and a tsunami warning issued right after the quake has just been lifted, the meteorology and geophysics agency said.



An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck in the Molucca Sea between Sulawesi and Maluku, triggering tsunami warnings, on July 7, 2019. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM USGS



The quake occured at 10.08pm Jakarta time (1508 GMT, 11.08 Singapore times) with epicentre at 136 km south-west Ternate of the province and a depth at revised 49 km under sea bed, said Bayu Pranata an official at the agency.

The earthquake was previously reported to be 7.1-magnitude.

“We have just ended the tsunami warning. The surface of sea water did not rise significantly,” he told Xinhua over phone.

Hardline Sri Lanka monk calls for Buddhist Sinhalese government



The influential chief of the Bodu Bala Sena (BBS), Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara, called on Sri Lanka's 10,000 Buddhist temples to help win votes for candidates from the Sinhala Buddhist majority. PHOTO: REUTERS



Sri Lanka's most powerful Buddhist nationalist group rallied its hardline base on Sunday (July 7), saying they must aim to take democratic control of parliament to protect the community, amid heightened sectarian strains after the Easter attacks by Islamist bombers.

The influential chief of the Bodu Bala Sena (BBS), Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara, addressing hundreds of monks and followers in Kandy, called on Sri Lanka's 10,000 Buddhist temples to help win votes for candidates from the Sinhala Buddhist majority.

"We the clergies should aim to create a Sinhala government.

DJ set to be first black African in space killed in bike crash



Mandla Maseko, a part-time DJ and candidate officer with the South African Air Force, was nicknamed "Afronaut" after landing a coveted seat to fly 103-kilometres into space in 2013 in a competition organised by a US-based space academy. PHOTO: MANDLA "SPACEBOY" MASEKO / FACEBOOK



A South African man who won the chance to be the first black African in space has died in a motorbike crash before turning his dream into reality, his family announced Sunday (July 7).

Mandla Maseko, a part-time DJ and candidate officer with the South African Air Force, was nicknamed Afronaut after landing a coveted seat to fly 103-kilometres into space in 2013 in a competition organised by a US-based space academy.

He died in a motocycle accident on Saturday, according to a family statement cited by local media.

Women's World Cup final: Megan Rapinoe's penalty leads USA to 2-0 win over Dutch rivals



United States' forward Megan Rapinoe celebrate scoring from the penalty spot during the France 2019 Women’s World Cup football final match between USA and the Netherlands, on July 7, 2019, at the Lyon Stadium in Lyon, central-eastern France. PHOTO: AFP



Perhaps it was fitting that Megan Rapinoe made America great again. The United States' 34-year-old co-captain, an outspoken critic of both Fifa and Donald Trump, scored the penalty that enabled her country to retain Women's World Cup on Sunday (July 7).

In a tournament dominated by VAR, it was unsurprising the key decision came courtesy of technology but Rapinoe, in scoring a sixth goal to accompany to her three assists, added the Golden Boot to her many other accolades.

Rose Lavelle joined her on the score sheet as an obdurate Holland side were eventually overcome.

