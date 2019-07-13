While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 13

US Labour Secretary announces resignation after furore over Epstein sex inquiry

US Labour Secretary Alexander Acosta resigned on Friday amid fresh scrutiny of his handling of the sex abuse case against financier Jeffrey Epstein, becoming President Donald Trump’s latest adviser to leave the administration in controversy.

Acosta, joining Trump at the White House before the president left for a trip to Wisconsin, said he did not want to be a distraction to the administration’s work because of his leadership of the Epstein case more than a decade ago.

Trump, who has fired numerous cabinet and other administration officials during his two and a half years in the White House, said it was Acosta’s idea to step down.

“Alex called me this morning and wanted to see me,” Trump told reporters. “I just want to let you know this is him, not me.”

Trump cheers on Sebastian Gorka for starting scuffle with journalists

US President Donald Trump cheered on Sebastian Gorka on Friday after the fired White House aide tried to start a fight with reporters at a Rose Garden news conference.

"Gorka Wins Big, no contest," Trump tweeted.

The presidential attaboy came hours after Gorka lost his cool at a Trump's news conference announcing his reversal on adding a citizenship question to the census.

Kim Basinger joins demonstrations in Seoul against eating dog meat

Hollywood star Kim Basinger and some 100 other animal rights protesters gathered in front of South Korea's National Assembly on Friday to protest against the consumption of dog meat.

The organisers, Coexistence of Animal Rights on Earth (Care), picked Friday for their protest because July 12 is considered one of the three hottest days of the year according to the traditional Korean calendar.

Many Koreans eat dog meat specifically on this day, as well as chicken soup, in the belief that it helps them best withstand the heat. The other two hottest days are July 22 and Aug 11.

Tennis: Vintage Federer beats Nadal, plays Djokovic in Wimbledon final

A vintage display by Roger Federer took him past Rafael Nadal into the Wimbledon final in an eagerly-anticipated first grasscourt duel between the great rivals for 11 years on Friday.

The 40th career meeting between the golden duo with 38 Grand Slam titles between them, swung this way and that before Federer seized control to claim a 7-6(3) 1-6 6-3 6-4 victory.

World number one and defending champion Novak Djokovic now stands between the 37-year-old Federer, the oldest finalist here since Ken Rosewall in 1974, and a record-equalling ninth Wimbledon title in Sunday's showpiece.

Singer R. Kelly charged in sex scheme of kidnapping and payoffs

Federal prosecutors on Friday charged Grammy Award-winning singer R. Kelly with kidnapping women and girls for sex, forcibly keeping them under his control over the past 20 years and buying their silence when they tried to go public.

In indictments unsealed in Brooklyn and Chicago, prosecutors portrayed a racketeering and human trafficking scheme run by Kelly, 52, and his employees that laid down strict rules requiring his sexual partners to be obedient and to call him "Daddy."

The R&B singer, who already faces state sexual assault charges in Illinois, was arrested by New York City detectives and federal agents as he walked his dog in Chicago on Thursday evening, his attorney, his lawyer, Steve Greenberg, said.

