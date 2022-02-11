While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 11

Russia says facts 'bounce off' Britain's Truss in tense encounter

Russia's foreign minister accused his British counterpart on Thursday of grandstanding and refusing to listen, at a rancorous encounter that highlighted the gulf between them over the Ukraine crisis.

Sergei Lavrov told a joint news conference with Britain's Liz Truss that their meeting had felt like a conversation between mute and deaf people.

"They say Russia is waiting until the ground freezes like a stone so its tanks can easily cross into Ukrainian territory," he said.

"I think the ground was like that today with our British colleagues, from which numerous facts that we produced bounced off."

