While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 11

Russia says facts 'bounce off' Britain's Truss in tense encounter
Russia's foreign minister accused his British counterpart on Thursday of grandstanding and refusing to listen, at a rancorous encounter that highlighted the gulf between them over the Ukraine crisis.
Sergei Lavrov told a joint news conference with Britain's Liz Truss that their meeting had felt like a conversation between mute and deaf people.
"They say Russia is waiting until the ground freezes like a stone so its tanks can easily cross into Ukrainian territory," he said.
"I think the ground was like that today with our British colleagues, from which numerous facts that we produced bounced off."
Putin kept Macron at a distance for snubbing Covid-19 demands
French President Emmanuel Macron refused a Kremlin request that he take a Russian Covid-19 test when he arrived to see President Vladimir Putin this week, and was therefore kept at a distance from the Russian leader, two sources in Macron's entourage told Reuters.
"We knew very well that meant no handshake and that long table. But we could not accept that they get their hands on the president's DNA," one of the sources said, referring to security concerns if the French leader was tested by Russian doctors.
Observers were struck by images of Macron and Putin sitting at opposite ends of 4m-long table to discuss the Ukraine crisis, with some diplomats and others suggesting Putin might be wanting to send a diplomatic message.
Flushed office papers clogged Trump White House toilet: Book
A new book on former US president Donald Trump's time in office claims that a White House toilet would jam after attempts to flush away office papers, Axios reported on Thursday.
The upcoming book, Confidence Man, by New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman, says that "staff in the White House residence periodically discovered wads of printed paper clogging a toilet - and believed the president had flushed pieces of paper," according to an exclusive preview by Axios.
Trump is already being investigated for carting off 15 boxes of White House documents to his Florida residence.
Female hostage is saved after failing to share Wordle score
A woman in the US city of Chicago was rescued from being held hostage for hours, after her failure to share her daily Wordle score alerted her family something was wrong.
Denyse Holt, 80, was alone at home when a man broke into her house and pointed a pair of scissors at her.
The 32-year-old man was naked and covered with cuts and blood after he broke a window to gain entrance.
Jota double keeps Liverpool in title hunt, Arsenal win at Wolves
Diogo Jota's double kept Liverpool's Premier League title hopes alive with a 2-0 win over Leicester, while Arsenal's 1-0 victory at Wolves gave the Gunners the advantage in the race for the top four.
Liverpool still trail Manchester City at the top of the table by nine points, but have a game in hand on the champions to come and were impressive in securing a fifth consecutive win.
With Mohamed Salah left on the bench from the start after his exertions at the Africa Cup of Nations and Sadio Mane still celebrating his success with Senegal, Jota took centre stage to continue his excellent season.