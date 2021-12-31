While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 31

Biden-Putin talk for 50 mins as Russia pushes security agenda

US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin talked by phone on Thursday as the US and its allies raise alarm over a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The 50-minute call call began at 3.35pm Washington time (4.35am on Friday, Singapore time), 11.35pm in Moscow, according to the White House.

Putin sought the call – which Biden took from his home in Wilmington, Delaware, where he is vacationing – as a prelude to negotiations on European security at the start of the year, the Kremlin said.

The talks follow a Dec 7 Biden-Putin video call in which the American president affirmed a commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and warned that Russian aggression would be met with unprecedented economic penalties.

