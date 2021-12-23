While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 23

Coronavirus: Still too soon to say if Omicron more transmissible than Delta, says WHO

The World Health Organisation does not yet have enough data on the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus to say if it is more transmissible than the Delta variant, an official said on Wednesday (Dec 22), almost a month after South Africa first raised the alarm about its emergence.

"We do have some data suggesting that rates of hospitalisation are lower," WHO's technical lead on Covid-19, Maria van Kerkhove, said in a briefing with media.

But she cautioned against drawing conclusions from the early data because "we have not seen this variant circulate long enough in populations around the world, certainly in vulnerable populations".

